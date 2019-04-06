Bret Hart was attacked by a fan at tonight’s Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn.

Hart & Natalya were at the podium accepting the induction of the Hart Foundation when a fan rushed the ring and tackled Hart. In the chaos, Natalya was also thrown to the ground. The WWE Network feed was cut immediately, but multiple videos are circulating on Twitter showing the attack and the aftermath.

The ring quickly filled with WWE security as well as several wrestlers who were irate at what happened. The fan was (not so gently) removed from the ring and escorted backstage.

After order was restored, Hart and Natalya continued with their speeches and the event continued.