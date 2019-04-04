From: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Royal Farms Arena

Air Date: April 2nd 2019

Tonight on Smackdown: The final show before Wrestlemania does its best to hype top stories from both Raw and Smackdown Live.

The show opens tonight with the announce team of Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton hyping the arrests of Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, Raw Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey and “The Man,” Becky Lynch ahead of their historic main event this Sunday. In addition, Kofi Kingston and WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan will sign the contract cementing their match for WrestleMania.

We go to the ring for the Kevin Owens for another edition of the Kevin Owens Show. His guests are Randy Orton and AJ Styles ahead of their grudge match at Mania. Owens asked Orton if he was proud he interrupted Kurt Angle’s last match on Smackdown Live last week against Styles. Orton said he spared the fans from having to watch a washed up Olympian beat someone who believes he is better than he really is.

Styles took exception to that and ribbed Orton for spending twenty years battling legends and only learning one move. Orton responded saying one move is all you need when its as devastating as his is. Orton then picked on Styles for coming from the independent wrestling scene while he was here in WWE. Styles shot back that yes Orton was in WWE “failing drug tests.” I thought that was particularly brutal and Orton paused before Orton told Styles that, if he was as good as he thinks he is, he would have been in WWE years ago. Orton then shot back that, since John Cena left for Hollywood, Styles has assumed the role of “corporate bitch.” That was enough for Owens to head to the back.

Orton and Styles went at it in the ring with Oron knocking Styles to the apron. Orton charged but Styles caught him a shot then attempted a Phenomenal Forearm only to have Orton catch him with a RKO in mid-air.

New Day is backstage reviewing the WWE Championship match contract that Kingston will sign laterin the show. Aleister Black makes his entrance for an 8-man tag team match coming up next.

Match 1: Aleister Black, Ricochet, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), ShinsukeNakamura and Rusev (with Lana)

Ricochet and Cesaro start the match. Ricochet spins around Cesaro into a sunset flip for a two-count. Cesaro answers with an uppercut and tags out to Sheamus. He tries a press slam but Ricochet slips out and tags Black. Black quickly tags out to Jimmy Uso who, just as fast tags Jey who gets isolated in the heel corner and a several minute beat-down begins. Rusev tosses him to the outside then into the barricade. Nakamura tags in and hits a body-block. Uso hits a defensive move to create space and make the tag but Sheamus cuts him off by throwing him under the bottom rope to the floor as the show goes to break.

Uso is worked over all during the break and after. Jey was finally able to create space with a kick to Rusev and was finally able to tag Jimmy. Uso picked up the pace which caused the action to break down. Ricochet ate a forearm from Cesaro but Black took him out with a kick. Black and Sheamus battled to the outside leaving the Usos with Nakamura and Rusev. They tossed Rusev to the outside then hit a double-super kick to Rusev for the win.

Winner: Aleister Black, Ricochet and the Usos.

Alexa Bliss makes a surprise appearance here acting in her role as host of WrestleMania. She told the Usos that it was noble that they forfeited last week to help the New Day win but that kind of act is not without consequence. Therefore, Jimmy and Jey will defend the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania, against the three teams they were just in the ring with. The announcement caused all eight men to brawl to close the segment.

A partial recap was shown of the brawl between Flair, Rousey and Lynch from Raw. The Iconics will be in the ring, next.

Footage was shown of the Iconics getting a non-title win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bailey. They then cut a promo in which they went over the state of tag team wrestling. They mentioned The Usos now having to defend their titles in Fatal Four-Way match. Then, they pointed out that they too will be in a Fatal Four-Way match. They went through all the people they could pin to win the match. They finished by saying, either way, they will win and WrestleMania will finally be Iconic.

More footage was shown of the arrests from Raw last night. The Miz makes his entrance and will face Sanity in a one-on-three handicap match next.

There is a Miz and Mrs. tease as Miz prepares to speak. He speaks about WrestleMania meaning different things to different people. He hyped the Women’s main event for making history and Kofi Kingston for finally breaking through. For him, it means retribution. He then spoke about how this whole experience with Shane McMahon has made him a better person and a better father. He said he used to fight to make his own father proud of him. Now, he fights for his father’s honor. He calls Shane and S. O. B. then Sanity makes its entrance. Shane McMahon makes his entrance and tells Miz he just wants to see the match up close.

Match 2: One-on-Three Handicap match: The Miz vs. Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe)

Sanity jumped Miz early and took turns beating him as the show goes to break

We come back to find Miz taking it to Young when McMahon appears again and makes the match a falls count anywhere match. The Miz was distracted just enough for Sanity to jump him again and throw him to the floor. The Miz quickly fights back as all four men fight into the crowd.

The Miz dominates in this portion of the action putting Alexander Wolfe through a table effectively taking him out. Miz tries to pin Wolfe but Young breaks it up. Miz and Young fight on. Miz throws Young into a metal door and tries to pin him but Dain breaks it up. Miz sends Dain head first into an electrical box then turns his attention back to Young. Young and Miz battle to the loading dock. He knocks Young down with a running knee then crashed a dumpster into his head for the three count.

Winner: Miz

After winning, Miz gets up to see McMahon jawing at him from the back of a car as it drives away. A police car passes it on the way in and stopsin the loading dock. Becky Lynch gets out and heads to the ring as we go to break.

We come back to a full recap of the arrests from last night. Corey Graves is in the ring ready to interview Lynch. He introduces her and she makes her entrance. She grabs the mic and cuts her promo from the top of the announce table. She apologies to Graves but says she only answers to the people.

She cut a promo on the difference a year makes. This time last year, Charlotte and Becky were friends and Rousey was ready to debut at WrestleMania. Everything was in motion for Fair to face Rousey at this year’s Mania then she slapped Flair at Summerslam and the whole game changed. She was determined to get into WrestleMania and look where they are today. All three would face off and she would put each person in her place and walk out as double-champ.

Backstage, Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan looked over the contract while 18 superstars waited to go to the ring, next.

Match 3: An 18-person mixed tag team match featuring participants from the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and the Women’s Battle Royal.

Nikki Cross and Zelina Vega were in the ring when Lacey Evans makes an appearance. The match picked back up with Cross in control until Vega tagged in EC3 which brought in Jeff Hardy. Matt quickly tagged in and gave EC3 a side effect. Otis Dosovic tags in and Heavy Machinery perform a double-team move then Dozovic does the caterpillar elbow smash as the show heads to break.

After the break, Mandy Rose and Naomi tag out to Andrade and R-Truth. Truth splashed him in the corner then Carmella came in for a dance break. Vega and Karl Anderson threw them out of the ring. All of a sudden, the ring filled up with superstars who just started throwing each other out of the ring. The final three were EC3, Asuka, and Jeff Hardy. Hardy helped Asuka throw EC3 out then they hugged. Asuka then threw Hardy out to close the segment.

Winner: Apparent No Contest

A Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar feud retrospective played to hype the crowd for their match at Mania. The New Day is shown backstage with a platter of pancakes ready to come to the ring. Samoa Joe makes his entrance for the next match as the show heads to break.

We return to see a graphic featuring the 2019 Hall of Fame class, including the final member, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

Match 4: United States Champion, Samoa Joe vs Ali in non-title bout

Joe starts fast attacking Ali in the corner but Ali fights back with a dropkick to the face. Ali brings the offense to Joe with a top-rope spike DDT and a face buster. With Joe down, Ali sees an opportunity for the 450 but Joe rolls out of the way and Ali hits the mat hard. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch and Ali passes out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Daniel Bryan and Rowan make their entrance for the contract signing which will take place after the break.

Michael Cole is in the ring to preside over the contract signing and introduces Bryan. Bryan is already seated and next Cole introduces Kingston who comes out with the New Day and the pancakes.

Cole said Kingston had requested time to talk about the main event but Bryan took the mic and told Cole he had it covered then shushed the crowd. Bryan said he wanted to educate the crowd who was going crazy chanting for Kingston. Bryan said he had some life lessons to the masses. The first is complacency. Bryan warns everyone not to be complacent; like the same way Kingston has been for the last 11 years. Next, Bryan warned not to be a bystander in your own life. Don’t let other people do your work for you like Kingston did when New Day had their gauntlet match so he could go to WrestleMania. Finally, Bryan tells Kingston not to mistake a fad for reality. Bryan says he’s been where Kingston is now so he understands whats happening. The crowd is feeding off him and, like parasites, will suck out all his positivity.

Kingston finally grabbed the microphone and told Bryan he doesn’t know him at all. But he does know that he’s ready. Kingston tells Bryan he sees it in his eyes whenever they are in the ring together. Kingston told Bryan he knows he is scared because Bryan realizes whats next, he is beaten at Mania. Kingston signs the contract to end the show for this week.