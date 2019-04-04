>

TATANKA ON CHAIR SHOTS TO THE CRANIUM

Posted April 4th, 2019 by 1Wrestling News Team

On this episode of Chair Shots to the Cranium, Tatanka speaks with Steve Goforth about the following topics:

—-His new partnership with Universal Championship Wrestling and his thoughts on this outstanding wrestling company—-How he started his professional wrestling career—-His classic feuds with Rick Martel, Bam Bam Bigelow, and I.R.S.—-Playing the role of a Babyface and Heel—-Wrestling Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 9 and how Shawn’s pull backstage kept him from becoming Intercontinental Champion—-He describes the history behind his Native American heritage—-His WWE Legends contract—-A possible WWE HOF induction in the future—-He shoots on Yokozuna, Lex Luger, Carlito, Kurt Angle, and The Undertaker in the Cranium Shot portion of the interview.

