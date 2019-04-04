CLICK HERE TO LISTEN



On this episode of Chair Shots to the Cranium, Tatanka speaks with Steve Goforth about the following topics:

—-His new partnership with Universal Championship Wrestling and his thoughts on this outstanding wrestling company—-How he started his professional wrestling career—-His classic feuds with Rick Martel, Bam Bam Bigelow, and I.R.S.—-Playing the role of a Babyface and Heel—-Wrestling Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 9 and how Shawn’s pull backstage kept him from becoming Intercontinental Champion—-He describes the history behind his Native American heritage—-His WWE Legends contract—-A possible WWE HOF induction in the future—-He shoots on Yokozuna, Lex Luger, Carlito, Kurt Angle, and The Undertaker in the Cranium Shot portion of the interview.