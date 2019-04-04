Predictor Quick Picks: NXT TakeOver New York

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

There’s no sense in a lengthy introduction to set this up. WrestleMania week is here! We’ve talked about the storylines and builds ad naseum. Now, it’s time to watch it unfold, starting with this Friday evening’s NXT TakeOver event, emanating from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Let’s run down the card!

Main Event for the Vacant NXT Championship: Adam Cole meets Johnny Gargano

*This match will be the best two-out-of-three falls*

Topline Thoughts: It’s a shame we won’t get to see the payoff to arguably wrestling’s best story in years between Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. I’m hoping that Ciampa’s recovery goes well and we can get back to this one day. However, the company did a nice job in quickly adjusting the card to get us to this match, which will likely be a “Match of the Year” candidate. It’s really a coin toss, but given Gargano’s recent appearances on the main roster, unless they are reversing course, I see Cole getting the title here. The Undisputed Era has had some losses recently and this will serve them well to build them back up.

The Predictor Predicts: Adam Cole wins the NXT Championship

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Pete Dunne defends the NXT United Kingdom Championship against Walter

Topline Thoughts: I’m not on the Walter bandwagon just yet. He comes with high praise from those who have seen his work overseas. Working with Dunne, who in my opinion, has the potential to be a main event player, will hopefully show me more about what he can do in a big match situation. With Dunne’s lengthy reigns, it’s likely time to move the title and see how Walter fares.

The Predictor Predicts: Walter wins the NXT United Kingdom Championship

NXT North American Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream defends the NXT North American Championship against Matt Riddle

Topline Thoughts: This should be another incredible match and it’s really tough to pick a winner. I’m not happy with it, but I think it’s time for the Dream to move to the main roster, while Riddle is still establishing himself. Unfortunately, the timing isn’t ideal, as they’ve been playing a bit of “hot potato” with the North American title. But, with Riddle at the helm, hopefully they can settle in to a longer reign.

The Predictor Predicts: Matt Riddle wins the NXT North American Championship

NXT Women’s Championship Match/Fatal Four Way: Shayna Baszler defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane

Topline Thoughts: Everyone knows I love one-on-one title matches, but this one is acceptable. I also see Baszler jumping to the main roster, making a title change necessary here. I like Sane and Shirai, but to me, neither have the character yet to make me buy into a title run. That’s not the case with Belair. She’s green, but could play the heel champion role very well going forward, with the other women in “chase mode.” Also, whether or not the rumored ladder match stipulation is added, I don’t expect Baszler to take the fall here, which further protects her.

The Predictor Predicts: Bianca Belair wins the NXT Women’s Championship

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Aleister Black

Topline Thoughts: With Ricochet and Black firmly on the main roster, there’s little doubt that they’ll be on the losing end here. It will be an excellent match, a defining moment for the Raiders and a nice sendoff from two of NXT’s more memorable mainstays.

The Predictor Predicts: The War Raiders retain the NXT Tag Team Championship