Mat Talk: What’s On My Mind?

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

March 29, 2019

The WWE Women’s Title Match Will Main Event WrestleMania: This news was expected, but now the focus has shifted to the outcome. While the fan base has generally accepted Charlotte Flair as part of the match, it’s a fairly consistent assumption that Becky Lynch leaves Met Life Stadium with one or both titles (pending any announcements we get on the matter during next week’s TV). The overwhelming consensus, however, is that in order for this to be Becky’s defining moment, she needs to defeat Ronda Rousey, as defeating Charlotte, who she’s beaten many times over, would water down the victory. I’m not ready to make my prediction yet, but let me throw out a theory that most of you won’t like, but may give some food for thought, if you’re setting things up long-term. What if it’s not Becky night? What if it’s not Ronda’s night? What if…it’s Charlotte’s night? Now, I know most of you don’t want to hear that, but consider this. The recent narrative has been that Charlotte is underserving of being in the match. In fact, if you watched the three participants’ appearance on ESPN Sportscenter, they actually listed Charlotte as “Ric Flair’s daughter.” I think this may have been by design to basically brush her aside as an afterthought. However, they just put the Smackdown Women’s Title on her (which was an odd decision, but it happened nonetheless). Let’s assume the Mania main event becomes “Winner Take All.” Could we see a scenario where Becky is about to tap out Rousey and one of two things happens? A) Charlotte rolls up Becky for the pin or B) Interference by say, Shayna Baszler, where she chokes out Becky and Charlotte sneaks in for the pin. This sets up a couple of things. First, Becky and Ronda is not resolved, so you can go back to that match as the main event at next year’s Mania in Tampa, FL, finally giving the fans the one-on-one match. Becky, who loses nothing in defeat because she was cheated, is in “chase mode” against Charlotte, who we know she can beat. And, before we immediately go back to that program, since they’ve fought so many times, she feuds with either Baszler (if she’s the cause), and/or Asuka, who wants her title back AND has a tap out victory over Becky at the Royal Rumble. Again, this is not the outcome the fans want and would be heavily criticized, but for me, I would be in favor of holding back the “moment” longer, for the sake of creating compelling stories for the next twelve months.

The ROH/New Japan G1 Supercard Lineup Is Finalized (Predictor Quick Picks): When Cody, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page left the companies, there was concern that this historic event would feel less than special. With the card finalized, those concerns have been alleviated, as I believe we’re in for a heck of a night, that I am greatly looking forward to seeing live. Looking at the card, here are my quick predictions. I think it’s time to put the ROH title on Marty Scurll, the most popular guy in the company. Jay Lethal has had a great run and Matt Taven has really upped his game as a main event player. You can easily continue that program as they chase Scurll. I see Jay White retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Title, as I think in order to make a title change more meaningful, White needs to have a longer run. Okada is definitely someone that can absorb the loss. I see Jeff Cobb retaining the ROH TV Title over Will Ospreay, Kelly Klein defeating Mayu Iwatani to win the ROH Women’s Title, and Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King) winning the “Winner Takes All” Four-Way Tag Team Title match over the Briscoes, the Guerillas of Destiny and Los Ingobernables de Japon. Rush will defeat Dalton Castle, Taiji Ishimori will retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title over Bandido and Dragon Lee, and Zack Sabre Jr. will retain the British Heavyweight Championship over Hiroshi Tanahashi. Finally, I see either Minoru Suzuki or Tomohiro Ishii accepting Bully Ray’s Street Fight Challenge and winning the match, while NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis wins the Honor Rumble (assuming he’s in the match).