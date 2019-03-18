The Raw Score

A recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“You are never to old to set another goal or dream a new dream”–C.S. Lewis

For the first time in quite some time, I don't have to say good-bye to one of my childhood heroes. That feels so great.

We started the show with Brock Lesnar coming to Chi-Town (Chicago). Paul Heyman escorted his client to the ring. The crowd was quite hostile towards the Universal Champion and his representative. Paul did his typical intro after the crowd finally quieted down. Paul bashed Seth Rollins for his comments about taking down Brock Lesnar. Paul considers Seth to be a Fool. Paul ran down the list of similar-sized competitors that have fallen before The Beast. Paul couldn’t believe Seth would fight Drew McIntyre, tonight.

Drew heard his name and came from the back. Drew appreciated the respect from Heyman. Drew said Seth was going to be in no shape to face Brock, in 3 weeks.

Seth ROllins rushed out and bashed Drew with a steel chair. Refs ran down to break it up. “One More TIme” rang out and Seth bashed Drew a dozen times with the chair. Brock looked a bit concerned. Seth got in the ring but Lesnar took off and just grinned at the number one contender. Heyman kept Brock from getting back in the ring. They headed to the back.

Dama Brooke will face Ronda Rousey, later on.

We saw how Bobby Lashley regained the Intercontinental title, last week. Lio Rush definitely played a part in the title switch. Lio and Bobby would join forces, later on, for a tag match.

Finn Balor cut a quick promo until he was cut off by the arrival of Lashley and Rush.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor and Braun Strowman

Highlights:

Lio looked like he was about to cry. Bobby and Braun locked up and pushed off. Braun shoved Bobby down, easily. Shoulder Tackle by Braun sent Bobby to the floor. Lio and Lashley talked strategy. Bobby came in and went wild on Strowman. Braun slowed him down with a Back Elbow. Tag to Finn. Ax Bomber.

Bobby threw Finn intothe corner but Balor nailed a couple Enziguris. Scoop Slam by Lashley. Tag to Rush. The two slugged it out nad Lashley quickly tagged back in. Cravat by the new IC Champ to Balor. Finn punched free but ran into a Flatliner. Tag back to Lio. Lio choked Finn on the middle rope. Sunset Flip into a Basement Dropkick by Balor. Tag to Lashley.

Rear Chin Lock by Lashley. Fin was just inches from his corner. Double Boots by Balor. Lashley ran Balor intothe enemy corner. Lashley rushed in and hit hte ring post. Tag by Rush. Final Cut by FInn. Tag to Braun. Wicked Chokeslam Flip and moster Biel. He hit a second one. Crossface that nearly decapitated Rush. Spear by Lashley as Braun went for the Bulldog Bounce. Double Stomp by FInn to Lashley after a Double Heel Trip. Rush went up top. Frog Splash. 1-2-no Way in Hell. Lio did his best to run away but Finn caught him. The four men crashed and burned, outside. Branu Bulldozed Rush. Chokeslam! Lashley walked away. Bulldog Bounce.

Your Winners: Braun Strowman and Finn Balor

Raw Score: 85 out of a possible 100

We saw the fight between Ronda Rousey and Dana Brooke, from last week. Ronda is quickly becoming more and more like Brock Lesnar (who I don’t care for). Ronda was fined by WWE for her actions. Ronda and her hubby showed up. A ref tried to explain the need for extra security.

Alexa Bliss came out for another Moment of Bliss. Sigh. She is set to chat with Elias, next.

Smackdown Live is going to rock as Kofi’s Gauntlet Match will open the show. Got my DVR set.

A Moment of Bliss

Elias came out to say he was the musical guest for Wrestlemania. No Kid Rock. No Flo-Rida. Elias? Seriously? Elias grumbled about people coming out to interrupt him. I so wish C. M. Punk would come out and lay out Elias, right about now. Elias compared himself to Prince, Johnny Cash and Queen. Heavy Machinery and No Way Jose danced from the back. I keep waiting to see The Bunny. Bliss reprimanded the Conga Line for coming out too early. Elias was ready to teach Otis a lesson. Elias was laid out by No Way Jose. Love the green and yellow hair. Jeannie just texted me from practice and said I can NOT do my hair like that. They have USA on at the rehearsal hall. Smile.

Elias vs No Way Jose

HIghlights:

Airplane Spins by Jose. Adam Rose is sitting somewhere thinking, this dude stole my gimmick. Jose ran Elias into the corner. Reversed Whip but Jose with a Deep Arm Drag. The Conga Line kept clapping for their leader. Elias kicked away and clubbed Jose’s back. He choked Jose on the top rope. Running Clothesline by Jose. Hip Toss Neckbreaker by Jose. Stinger Splash by Jose. Jose missed a huge Crossbody, off the top rope.

Elias beat on Jose and then nailed a vicious Clothesline. He screamed at the crowd. Huge Right to Jose’s face. The two traded hard shots. Scoop Slam by Elias. Jumping Knee Drop by Elias. Elias headed up top and nailed a Savage Elbow. Drift Away!

Your Winner: Elias

Raw Score: 74

Kurt Angle came out to name the person he would fight at Wrestlemania. It will be Kurt’s Retirement Match (like anyone actually STAYS retired). Kurt will compete tonight. “Thank You, Kurt” rang out. Kurt thanked the McMahon Family for allowing Kurt to pick his opponent. Kurt will be facing…Baron Corbin. Crap. Kurt deserves someone higher up the food chain.

Kurt Angle vs Chad Gable

Highlights:

Chad was wearing an outfit similar to Kurt’s. Collar and Elbow to the corner. Collar and Elbow into a SIde Headlock by Chad. Shoulder Tackle by Gable. Go Behind by Kurt. Standing Switch. I love matches like theses where we see some actual moves and not just clubbing violence. Drop Toe Hold by Chad. Front Face Lock by Gable. Kurt took over the arm. Shoulder Tackle by Kurt. Back Elbow by Chad. Belly to Belly Overhead Throw by Kurt.

Chad slid back in the ring. Go Behind by CHhad into a Waist Lock Takedown. Arm Drag by Kurt. Side Headlock by Kurt. Gable rolled up Kurt for a Near Fall. Chad took over the arm. SNap Mare and Arm Twister. 2 count.

Arm Crank by Chad. Chad was Whipped into the corner, chest first. Front Face Lock by Kurt. Chad threw Kurt out between the ropes. The ref started his count. Chad Dropkicked Kurt’s knee as Angle got back in the ring. Chad worked over kurt’s leg and got a two count. Chad took a page out of the Funk Playbook by working over the leg. Kurt sent Chad out to the floor and we went to break.

Chad was on the floor but he rushed in. He skinned the cat as he was throw over the ropes. Clotheslines and a Back Body Drop by Kurt. Double Boots by Chad. Sunset Flip but Kurt rolled through and applied the AngleLock. Chad barely escaped. Hat Trick Germans failed as Chad blocked them. Ankle Lock by Chad! Kurt rolled in and went for the AngleSlam. Chad converted it into a DDT. Wild. 2 count. Chad couldn’t believe that Kurt kicked out. Moonsault, by Chad, failed. Angle Lock, again!Grapevined Leg and Chad tapped out.

Your Winner (by Submission): Kurt Angle

Raw Score: 95

Kurt and Chad hugged, after the match. Baron Corbin decided to crash the party. Corbin mocked Kurt for choosing him as a final opponent. Baron crowed about how he was going to humiliate Kurt in that very last match.

We saw how Roman Reigns was attacked, last week, by Drew McIntyre. Drew Pearl Harbored Roman, who was set to face Baron Corbin. Dean Ambrose then demanded to be put in a match with Drew. HHH was cool with it. The match went all over the place and Drew just decimated the Lunatic Fringe.

Sasha Banks and Bayley came out to the ring. We took a quick break before the next match.

Baron Corbin chatted with The Revival, backstage. Apollo Crews came up and asked for a match. Corbin agreed to a fight.Crews taunted Corbin for not being liked.

Sasha and Bayley were interviewed. They were asked if they were ducking The Iconics. Bayley said they would NOT duck anyone. The Boss and Hug Connection will be on Smackdown, tomorrow night. They were cut off by the arrival of Natalya. She brought out Beth Phoenix. Cool. The two walked to the ring, hand in hand. Beth talked about her respect for Sasha and Bayley. Beth appreciated the respect that the champs are showing to the titles. Beth talked trash about Nia and Tamina. Beth said Nia and Tamina “Woke up the Dragon”. Beth wants a shot at the tag titles. Beth and Nattie want the title shot, at Wrestlemania. Bayley wondered if Nattie and Beth needed more time to prepare. Bayley mentioned that Beth has been retired for six years. Nattie stepped in and reminded everyone how great Beth has been. Beth is only one of three women to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble (Chyna and Kharma were the other two). Sasha got into it with Nattie. Beth and Bayley faced off. Beth pushed Bayley down. Break time….now?

Sasha Banks vs Natalya

Highlights:

The two women ripped into each other. Bayley and Beth were at Ringise. Slingshot Powerbomb by Sasha. Abdominal Stretch by Nattie. Sasha would not submit. Wheelbarrow Roll Up by Sasha. Banks threw Nattie into the corner and hit Double Knees. Discus Clothesline by Nattie and Sasha went to the floor.

Nia Jax strolled from the back to interrupt. Jax made funof Beth for coming out of retirement. Nia accused Beth of being jealous of her. Nia claimed to be prettirer and stronger than Beth. Tamina came in and attacked Beth and Sasha.

Your Winner: No COontest

Raw Score: N/A

Nia said she would see them at Wrestlemania. Four COrners Tag Match: Jax/Tamina, Sasha/Bayley, Beth/Natalya and The Iconics.

Mojo Rawley did another self assessment, in the back. So weird.

Ricochet came out for the next match.

Ricochet vs Jindar Mahal

HIghlights:

Ricochet came Jindar off his game. Enziguri Springboard Dropkick by the former Prince Puma. Shoulder and Flip by Ricochet. Double Boots by Ricochet. The Singh Brothers distracted Ricochet. Mahal clocked Ricochet and then stomped the young man. Scoop Slam by Mahal for a near fall. Knee to Ricochet’s lower back. Crossface/Arm Extender by Mahal. Ricochet reversed a German Suplex into a Crossbody. 1 count, only. Rear Chin Lock by Mahal. Jindar used the tights to keep Ricochet down. Hammer Throw sent Ricochet crashing into the corner. Knee Lift by Mahal. Mahal choked Ricochet on the ropes. Jindar punched away. Mahal returned to the Crossfacecombo from earlier. Rolling Dropkick by Ricochet after he escaped. Ricochet with a Tilt-a-Whirl Head Scissors. Springboard Clothesline and Standing Shooting Star Press to give Ricochet the deuce. Handspring Flip over the ropes by Ricochet. 630!

Your Winner: Ricochet

Raw Score: 85

It was time to announce a new Hall of Famer. This Warrior Award went to a WWE employee, named Sue. She has been a key player, behind the scenes. Dana Warrior will give Sue the award. Michael Cole mentioned knowing Sue for 22 years. That’s cool.

Ronda Rousey stormed down to the ring, looking like she had just had a big pickle before coming out. Sour look on her face. Ronda was set to defend, next.

Seth Rollins was asked about his behavior from earlier. Seth was getting revenge for the pain that Roman and Dean suffered. Seth hoped Brock was watching was going to happen to Drew. Seth promised to burn Suplex City to the ground.

Ronda Rousey vs Dana Brooke

Raw Women’s Title Match

Highlights:

Dana was asked if she really thought this match through. The interviewer girl tried to make Dana sound like a B-level competitor. Dana countered that she just had to be better than Ronda for three seconds. Go, Girl!

Dana caught the foot. Knee tothe face by Ronda. Arm Bar Submission.

Your Winner (by Submission): Dana Brooke

Raw Score: 01

That was a slap in the face to Dana. She deserved better than that. Ronda attacked the security guy. ROnda’s hubby popped a security guard, too. She needs to be released from WWE. Just saying…

Apollo Crews vs Baron Corbin

HIghlights:

Baron took Crews to the ropes. They traded fists. Float Over by Crews. Shoulder Tackle by Baron. Universal into a Dropkick by Crews. Moonsault, off the apron, by Apollo. Crews went to flip into the ring but Baron clocked him. Baron pointed at the Wrestlemania sign and ran Apollo into the corner. Forearm Shot by Corbin. Outside In Clothesline failed but Baron did nail a Back Elbow. Crossface/Arm Extender by Corbin.

Crews piunched away. Crews flipped out of a Chokeslam but got Deep Sixed. 1-2-no. Baron pointed at the Wrestlemania Sign, again. Clubbing shots by Corbin. He yelled at the crowd. Crews with an Inside Cradle.

Your Winner: Apollo Crews

Raw Score: 74

We went back to last week when Batista and Triple H had a face off. Batista didn’t have the guts to actually get in the ring with HHH. HHH accepted Batista’s demand for a match at Wrestlemania. It will be a No Holds Barred Match!

Batista was live via satellite from hishome in Tampa. Dave said he just doesn’t like Hunter. Batista was very elusive with his answers. Batista said he didn’t like being used as “muscle” for Triple H. Batista whined about being talked down to and humiliated by HHH and the WWE. Dave blamed HHH for Batista quitting the WWE, nine years ago. Batista claimed HHH was jealous of him. Batista left because HHH didn’t have faith in him. Dave got upset at Michael Cole when Cole came to HHH’s defense. Batista said HHH was a “control freak”. Batista hoped that Vince (McMahon) would fire HHH, after Dave ended HHH’s in ring career.

We saw the gift that the guys from Saturday Night Live sent to Braun Strowman. He tore hte car apart because it was too small. Braun was asked about his actions. They showed how the SNL guys talked trash on Social Media. Braun said he was going intothe Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Alexa Bliss came up to chat with Strowman. She wanted to brocker a peace. Braun didn’t want any part of it, initially. Braun gave Alexa a week to fix things.

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Highlights:

Drew got on the stick and said Actions speak so much louder than words. He sent it to a video feature of his actions towards Roman, last week. Drew said Roman is now weak and vunerable. Drew took credit for the death of The Shield. Drew thought of Seth as a Coward. Drew claimed he now owned the yard. Drew wanted to speak to “Joe”, the man fighting leukemia. Drew challenged Roman to a fight at Wrestlemania. Drew wanted “Joe” to really think about his family over the fans. Drew swore that all bets would be off at Mania. Drew was certain that Roman could never beat him.

Seth Rollins was on the Tron. Seth said Drew’s attitude is why Seth attacked, earlier. Seth said the earlier attack was for his brothers. Now, it was for him…

The two met on the ramp and started beating the daylights out of each other. efs and officials broke it up as we went to break.

Drew took Seth down, by the hair. Arm Bar by Drew. Seth fought up to his feet. Seth punched away. Back Elbow by Drew. 2 count. Drew went back to the Arm Bar. Seth threw a punch but took a Knee Strike. Several Suplexes by Drew. Knife Edge Chop by Drew. Arm Bar, again.

Kick by Seth. Drew was thrown out to the floor. Drew deagged Seth out to the floor. Seth missed a Moonsault, on the floor.

Drew almost got a pin as we returned from the commercials. Knife Edge Chop and Stomp by McIntyre. Drew talked about taking out Seth’s “Brothers”. Seth converted a Powerbomb into a Rana. Drew blocked a Suicide Dive and dropped Seth on the barricade. Drew went and found a steel chair. The ref warned Drew not to use the chair. Seth Superkicked Drew in the face. The ref started his count. They slid in at 9. Seth pushed Drew back out nad hit a pair of Suicide Dives. Sling Blade! Superkick! Could be…might be…Denied!

Drew dropped down to avoid the Buckle Bomb. Alabama Slam to get a 2 plus. Seth tried for a Sunset Flip off the ropes but didn’t have the strength to pull Drew over. Headbutt by Drew. Superplex into a Falcon Arrow by Seth. Uno…Dos…Nada. Seth tuned up the band.

Brock Lesnar’s music hit. Claymore Kick.

Your Winner: Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 84

Brock and Heyman chuckled at Seth as we faded to black.

