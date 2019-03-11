DETAILS OF THE UPCOMING NEW ENGLAND PRO WRESTLING HALL OF FAME & FANFEST …
Friday June 7th 2019
New England pro wrestling hall of fame Induction ceremony 7:30pm-10:30pm
Honky Tonk Man comedy show 11:00pm-12:30am
Saturday June 8th 2019
Meet and Greet Fan Fest from 9:00am-5:00pm
Featuring over 100 vendors including merchandise and dozens of pro wrestling superstars!!
All events will be taking place that weekend at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Warwick, Rhode island and tickets can be PRE ORDERED at www.allaxxessentertainment.com and are also available at the door!
