According to a report at PWInsider.com Hideo Itami worked his last match with WWE last night in Phoenix.

The report says Itami requested his release and that, while it hasn’t been officially granted yet, he will receive it.

Itami is best known as KENTA to fans who followed him prior to his arrival in WWE and had a successful run with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. He also had some classic matches in Ring of Honor and should be another hot free agent regardless of whether he decides to return to Japan or to try to join one of the US based promotions currently looking for talent.