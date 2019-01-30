TORONTO | NEW YORK CITY – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., and Major League Wrestling (MLW), announced today that they will be collaborating for their events on April 4 by coordinating talent and schedules to ensure that fans can attend live events presented by both organizations when virtually the entire professional wrestling world descends upon the New York metropolitan area.

April 4 show details for both organizations are below:

Major League Wrestling

MLW will host “Rise of the Renegades” tapings on April 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET for its weekly television program “Fusion” airing on beIN Sports. Tickets start at $20 and are already on sale at MLWTickets.com. The live event will take place at Melrose Ballroom (36-08 33rd St.) in Long Island City, NY. Click here for directions.

IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling presents “United We Stand” on Thursday, April 4 at Rahway Recreation Centre (275 E. Milton Ave.) in Rahway, NJ. The event, in partnership with WrestlePro, begins at 11:00 p.m. ET and streams live on Twitch. Tickets are on sale at www.IMPACTWrestling.com and start at $40. Click here for directions. The event will stream live on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel – www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling – which also features the flagship weekly show IMPACT!, simulcasting on Pursuit Channel across the U.S. on Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET.

“This arrangement eliminates talent booking conflicts and ensures that loyal and passionate fans of both IMPACT Wrestling and MLW are able to attend our respective live events on April 4th,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling.

“Both promotions believe in putting the fans first,” said MLW COO Jared St. Laurent. “Fans will be traveling from all over the world in hopes of seeing the best of the best. MLW and IMPACT Wrestling agreed without hesitation that the fans deserved to be able to see both of these amazing events without having to choose one over the other.”

IMPACT Wrestling executive vice-president Scott D’Amore added: “Due to the New York curfew preventing us from starting at 11:00 p.m. ET, we have moved our live event to New Jersey. We want to thank our partners at WrestlePro for facilitating this collaboration on April 4th and also thank House of Glory and stress that we couldn’t make this happen for our great fans without their cooperation. We look forward to working with House of Glory in the near future and will have an announcement coming soon about a future event together.”

The two venues are roughly 30 miles apart and travel time between the two is generally about an hour.

Directions from Melrose Ballroom to Rahway Recreation Center can be found below:

By Transit or Subway

Walk approximately 3 minutes from Melrose Ballroom to 31st & 36th Ave. to the W Train

Take train approximately 17 minutes to 34th St. – Penn Station.

Alternate route: N Train also goes direct to 34th St. – Penn Station.

Take NJ Transit 7 stops approximately 35 minutes to Rahway, NJ.

Cross the street and enter Rahway Recreation Center on 275 E. Milton Ave.

By Car

Drive through Manhattan via Lincoln Tunnel or Holland Tunnel.

Drive through Staten Island via Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Both routes will bring you to NJ Turnpike South to Rahway, NJ.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.mlw.com.