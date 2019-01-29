WWE ISSUES STATEMENT CONFIRMING REPORTS THAT DEAN AMBROSE LEAVING COMPANY WHEN CONTRACT EXPIRES
WWE issued a statement this afternoon confirming reports that Dean Ambrose is leaving the company when his current contract expires in April.
The statement reads:
“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.”
