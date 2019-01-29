Vince Russo, well known for his logic based booking, took a shot at WWE in a Twitter post for the lack of logic in having Becky Lynch challenge Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania rather than challenging Asuka who had defeated Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

Russo’s full tweet:

?Just so I make sure I understand WWE Creative. Becky Lynch wants Rhonda Rousey at WrestleMania, and not the Champion who tapped her out last night at the Rumble? That’s like Rock beating Austin and Austin wanting the Undertaker. But-what do I know? Who needs logic? Just book it.”