Dean Ambrose will apparently be finishing up with WWE after Wrestlemania and departing the company after rejecting a 5 year deal that was said to average of 7 figures annually.

The news that Ambrose was leaving was first reported by PWTorch.com. PWInsider had more details today, including the length and amount of the contract he reportedly turned down.

Ambrose would have a number of options if he does indeed leave WWE, including AEW, Ring of Honor, New Japan, and Impact Wrestling. He would surely be the hottest free agent available in a time a lot of companies are looking to make moves to secure top talent.