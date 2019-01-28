Word from WWE sources is that a WWE Hall of Famer will be coming on board as a producer (agent) for the company.

Jeff Jarrett was a surprise entrant in last night’s Royal Rumble and has accepted a backstage role as a producer according to our sources.

The company is said to be adding to their backstage staff as they prepare to gear up for the new Smackdown deal with Fox later this year. Abyss and Sonjay Dutt recently left Impact Wrestling for similar jobs with WWE.