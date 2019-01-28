“Double J” — Jeff Jarrett came out when Elias opened the match and said he’s the best singer, wrestler … and Elias said they should do a duet to kickoff the Royal Rumble. Elias punched Jarrett and the match started with Elias vs. Jarrett. Elis beat him with the guitar and next in was Shinsuke Nakamura the new US champion…Kurt Angle was next … Big E was next in … Angle out by Nakamura … NXR’s Johnny Gargano was in next … Jinder Mahal was next (with the Singh Brothers at ringside) … Mahal ousted by Gargano! … (Singhs not officially enterred eliminated by Elias & Big E) … Samoa Joe is in next and eliminates Big E … Curt Hawkins enters next … (Hawkins hides under the ring after attempting to battle Samoa Joe) … Seth Rollins is in next) … Elias out by Rollins … Titus ‘O Neal is next … He goes under the ring with Hawkins AND BOTH OF THEM GO INTO THE RING And Hawkins eliminates Titus and Joe eliminates Hawkins … Kofi is in next … Mustafa Ali is in next … Ali eliminates Nakamura … Dean Ambrose in next … Gargano out by Ambrose … No Way Jose is nexxt (with his conga line) … No Way out by Samoa Joe … Drew McIntyre is in next … He beats up several members of the conga line … Xavier Woods is next … Drew eliminates Xavier & Kofi … Pete Dunne (UK Champion) is next … Andrade is next … Apollo Crews enters the ring …Next in is Alester Black … Ambrose out by Black! … Next in is Shelton Benjamin … Ali ousts Samoa Joe! … Baron Corbin is next … Corbin eliminates Crews … In next is Jeff Hardy … Corbin ousts Black … McIntyre eliminates Dunne … Rey Mysterio is next in … Next in is Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) .. Lashley out byRollins … Lashley goes crazy an beats Rollins up smashing him through the German announce table … Braun Strowman is next and eliminates Corbin then Benjamin…Hardy eliminated to Braun … Dolph Ziggler is next … Ziggler eliminates McIntyre! … Randy Orton is next … R. Truth is the final entry … He’s attacked by Nia Jax!!!! Nia goes to the ring!!! … She starts beating Rey and everyone in the ring … She eliminates Ali! … Orton gives her an RKO after Rey gives her a 619 … Orton & Mysterio eliminate her an Orton ousts Rey and Andrade eliminates Orton … Braun beats up Rollins who was going to the ring again … Strowman eliminates Andrade then Ziggler. It’s no Braun & Rollins … ROLLINS ELIMINATES STROWMAN & ROLLINS WINS THE ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH!!!!