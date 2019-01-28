In recent weeks, Dolph Ziggler has taken steps that made it appear he was finishing up his time at WWE. An interview this weekend further explained the situation as Ziggler saidhe was on a hiatus right now from WWE and would not be appearing in the Royal Rumble match, despite it being held a short distance from his home in Phoenix. Ziggler said in the interview that he would be doing a standup comedy show after the Rumble, but would not be a part of the show.

That turned out to be not quite true. Ziggler entered at 28 and was one of the last to be eliminated.

It’s not clear at this point where they leaves Ziggler’s status with WWE. He has recently changed his Twitter name to Nic Nemeth, and all signs have pointed to his current deal being up in a few days.