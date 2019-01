Lana wss to be #28 but attacked (injured earlier in the night not in the Rumble) by Nia Jax before Lana cold get into the ring … The near end field:

Carmella, Jax, Ember Moon, Bayley, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, BECKY CAME OUT TO REPLACE LANA AND ARGUED WITH AGENT FIT FINLAY WHO GAVE HER THE OKAY!

Bliss ousts Moon … Carmella tosses out Bliss … Carmella ousted by Charlotte … Jax tosses Bayley …

JAX…BECKY…CHARLOTTE REMAIN … BECKY ELIMINATES JAX

BECKY VS. CHARLOTTE: JAX INJURES BECKY’S LEFT LEG OUTSIDE THE RING … BECKY RETURNS TO THE RING … CHARLOTTE WORKS ON THE LEG … BECKY WITH AN ELBOW LARIAT AND WINS!