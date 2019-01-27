CHAMPION RONDA ROUSEY VS. SASHA BANKS

Rousey’s right hand was injured early when she had Sasha outside and was going to punch her and Sasha moved and Ronda’s fist went into the steel post. Sasha worked on it the entire match keeping Ronda in extreme pain.

Sasha was all over the champion most of the match … At one point outside the ring Ronda forced Sasha to tap out to the armbar but again it was outsie the ring so it didn’t count … Sasha made a comeback and even got out of the armbar in the ring … A backstabber and an armbar by Sasha Ronda refused to tap out … FINALLY A “PIPER’S PIT” BY RONDA AND RONDA PINNED SASHA! A tough loss for Sasha.