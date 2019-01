US Champion RUSEV (with wife LANA at ringside) LOST the title to SHINSUKE NAKAMURA when Nakamura tried to cheat by loosining the corner pad — Lana got up on the ring apron to tell the referee — Rusev got caught in between Rusev and Lana …. Rusev crashed into Lana who fell to the floor … Nakamura came up and attacked him from behind with a Kinshasa and pinned him to win the title.