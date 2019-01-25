Crystal Ball Predictions: The Royal Rumble 2019

Jay Shannon draws upon five decades as a devout wrestling fan to pick the winners (and losers) of an upcoming major pro wrestling event.

Well, it’s time for the first big event in WWE. This one sets the stage from now all the way to SummerSlam (and beyond). Here are my predictions of just what might happen on Sunday.

The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) vs Shane McMahon and The Miz

Smackdown Live Tag Team Title Match

Predictions:

While I wish Shane would decided if he wants to be a wrestler or an exec, I can’t deny his skill in (and out) of the ring. This new team of Miz-McMahon has been very impressive. The tag scene on Tuesday nights has gotten a tad stale, recently. Having Shane and Miz take the straps just might breathe some much needed life back into the division. I think a Coast to Coast will seal the deal.

Predicted Winners (and NEW Tag Team Champions): Miz and McMahon

Buddy Murphy vs Hideo Itana vs Akira Tozawa vs Kalisto

Fatal Four Way for the Cruiserweight Title

Predictions:

The Crusiserweight division, while exciting, has lost a ton of its steam, recently. This match should be exciting to watch. As far as picking a winner, I have to be honest that I’m not all that familiar with recent wins and losses of the four men. I would count Kalisto out, as he is knee-deep with the Lucha House Party. Tozawa has had his time in the sun, so he’s not a likely winner. That leaves the other two. When in doubt, go with the champ to retain.

Predicted Winner: Buddy Murphy

Rusev vs Shinnnnnnsuke Nakamura

United States Title Match

Predictions:

This is another feud that fans really aren’t into. Lana will get a better reaction that both of them put together. That’s kind of sad, considering how talented both men are. Nakamura needs to be refocused on the WWE title, so I think Rusev is going to retain after a pretty good match.

Predicted Winner: Rusev

Asuka vs Becky Lynch

Smackdown Live Women’s Title Match

Predictions:

I am a huge fan of both of these women. They have broken out of the “Barbie Doll” mode that so many women in previous decades floundered in. I really think either woman could take this one. Thinking forward through Wrestlemania, it makes much more sense to leave the strap on Asuka.

Predicted Winner: Asuka

Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks

Raw Women’s Title Match

Predictions:

There is just no way Sasha wins this one. I have heard rumors that Banks and Bayley are the most likely duo to take the reborn women’s tag team titles. Yes, WWF did have a women’s tag title, back in the 80s. This one will be pretty even but the champ holds on to go face the winner of the Women’s Rumble. (More on that, in a bit).

Predicted Winner: Ronda Rousey

Daniel Bryan vs A.J. Styles

WWE Title Match

Predictions:

This feud was stale from the word “Go”, Both men are excellent performers but the backstory just doesn’t fly. Daniel is a horrible heel. The Tree Hugger persona just doesn’t work. The “New and Improved” Styles is a little better. This one could well steal the show. In the end, I have to think which would be better to head towards Wrestlemania.

Predicted Winner: Daniel Bryan

Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor

Predictions:

I hate this match up. There, I said it. David vs Goliath was stale in the 1950s. Everyone hates Lesnar. They fans are begging someone to take the strap off the guy. It ain’t going to happen on Sunday. Sure, Finn will put up a good fight but Lesnar’s massive size and strength will dominate this one.

Predicted Winner: Brock Lesnar

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Predictions:

I’m sure there will be a nice mix of Smackdown, Raw and NXT girlsin this one. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a return or two, as well. Nia Jax, Tamina and Bayley won’t win, because they are going to play key roles in Elimination Chamber. When it comes down to the end, I’m putting my money on “The Queen” to take it. I expect she will shake things up by challenging Ronda Rousey.

Predicted Winner: Charlotte Flair

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Predictions:

This one is a lot trickier for me to sort through. My original thought was that Lars Sullivan would debut, dominate and go on to face Lesnar at Mania. However, reports I have read recently about Sullivan’s anxiety issues put that off the table. I do hope those reports are wrong. EC3 seems like a good choice but I’m not sure if they are ready to push him over the top. I’d presonally like to see Samoa Joe vs Lesnar but they have Joe in a nowhere feud with Mustafa Ali, so they will likely eliminate each other. I really don’t like my prediction but it makes so much sense. Braun Strowman got screwed out of his title shot, thanks to his temper. He hasn’t even been officially announced for the Runble (as of the time I type this). I could see him coming in around 27 or so and destroying the remaining field. I know we will likely see Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and maybe even Bray Wyatt but the only logical winner will be…

Predicted Winner: Braun Strowman

Final Thoughts:

I’m not sure if this will go down in history as one of the best Rumbles ever but it should be entertaining. There won’t be a lot of title changes but things will be set in place for several wild months to come.

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com