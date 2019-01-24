This is Sal “Rough Cuts” LaSardo reporting in from Orlando, Fla with this rumble edition of rough cuts, the Royal Rumble from Chase Field.

This is one of the most exciting pay per views because of the rumble itself. Now you have 2 rumble matches with both the men and women vying for the chance to make history by choosing which WWE Championship they want at Wrestle Mania 35.

Cruiserweight Championship — Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami: This is being billed as a fatal 4 way – Buddy will have to fend off 3 challengers here. All 3 challengers are worthy of becoming champion but since Buddy has not had the title too long, I can see him retaining via pin fall over Kalisto in a hard fought battle with lots of close falls by all competitors. Prediction Buddy retains.

United States Championship — Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Not only is it Royal Rumble Day, but too Rusev Day. Rusev gets to defend his US Title against former title holder Shinsuke Nakamura. I do not see Rusev losing the belt here. Lana will distract Shinsuke. Shinsuke will try a few low blows and underhanded tactics as well but in the end Rusev Day will be emerge as Rusev will get the pin and move on. The big question would be is have we seen the last of Shinsuke?

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon: Miz gets his wish and Shane will battle the bar for the tag belts — one of two things will happen — either Miz/Shane become Champions or they end up turning on each other which will set up a feud to culminate at WrestleMania. I believe till WrestleMania Miz and Shane are going to walk out as champions and then at Mania lose back to the Bar which ignite the feud between the 2 at backlash and beyond. Prediction…Miz/Shane walk out Smack Down Tag Team Champs.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch I truly want to see Becky face Rhonda at Mania over Charlotte but we all know that likely will not happen. Asuka just got the belt so does this mean Becky finds a way and defeats Asuka already ? I have feeling this end up a no contest, DQ match with Asuka retaining furthering the feud between the 2 for the time being. I can not see Asuka just dropping the belt too soon even back to Becky who deserves the title and is a very hot commodity right now. i think to move the story along and build up, Becky will get the title back likely at the next PPV or even Mania — These two need to build off more than 1 match and i expect nothing less. Prediction. Match ends in a no contest/DQ.

Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks: When Rhonda came aboard one of the matches talked about besides Charlotte, was Sasha as a worthy opponent. Now Sasha gets her chance at the baddest woman on the planet. I do believe this will be a great match but Rhonda is still going to be champion and then Sasha/bayley will be looking to become WWE Women’s Tag team Champions. Prediction. Rhonda forces Sasha to tap out in a high quality match.

WWE Championship — Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles: AJ gets his rematch but at this point, Daniel heel turn has been hot. AJ made it clear he wanted to cut down his schedule and demands, whereas Daniel is reinventing himself and enjoying the ride. Daniel will retain here. AJ has given more than the WWE expected with a solid run as champion and brought relevance back to the WWE Championship. Right now, its Daniel turn and he will do just that and walk away still Champion.

Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor: I am very much looking forward to this match because maybe, just maybe Finn is going to get his long overdue push that he deserves. This is like David vs Goliath. No one thinks Brock could lose here but I believe the swerve is coming. Finn is going to find a way to pull out all the stops and some how find a way to defeat Brock Lesnar and become Universal Champion. I also, think Braun Strowman is going to find a way to help Finn get the title too.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Both rumble’s will have a few surprise entrants that have not been announced and that is what makes the rumble itself very special. however, this one for the women seems very predictable. It is destiny that has brought us here and now the ground work has been placed for WrestleMania. Rhonda is the Raw’s Women’s Champion and from day 1 it has been talked about that Charlotte wants to main event at Mania against Rhonda. Well, here ya go. Charlotte will win the match and challenge Rhonda on RAW for her title at Mania.. I think the match itself will be good over all. I see Charlotte entering around 20ish and not having to be out there the entire time and she will be the last one standing. I predict she will eliminate Carmella last and that will end it.

30-Man Royal Rumble – The men’s match is not so easy to figure out especially if Finn becomes champion. This match is not as predictable as the women. I do believe we will see the NXT call ups appear here. Lars and EC3 will be getting there feet wet and testing the waters with the WWE Universe. John Cena can win this match and challenge Daniel Bryan since there is history there between the 2, especially since John is no longer dating Nikki. So they can add realism to build this up for Mania. UnderTaker can be a surprise entrant and win and challenge for either title at Mania. Possibly Taker puts his career on the line if he loses. Hogan can become the oldest winner of the Rumble and have his final match, a championship match at Mania, which would be an interesting story in itself, assuming Hogan is cleared to wrestle. Maybe, Hogan even walks out as Champion at Mania? Never say, never. Stroman can win it and he would have no choice but to get his title shot against Brock or Finn. I doubt he pick Daniel. A sleeper pick? How about Rey Mysterio emerges victorious and challenges Daniel at Mania? — Prediction. I am going to pick the UnderTaker to surprise and pick Daniel Bryan as his opponent with his career on the line at Mania. I think that would be the ideal match up and opponent for both men.

Overall, I think the first major show of the year will have allot of solid spots and close calls. We will have a few surprises. The groundwork is being set for Wrestle Mania as the Rumble is the start of Mania Season. There is no doubt in my mind Charlotte and Rhonda are on a collision course and the women’s rumble will do just that. I know allot of people feel for Becky and she is just as deserving and she will get her chance soon enough but Rhonda came aboard this was about Charlotte and Rhonda at Mania and maybe they will close the show. it will depend on the build up leading towards it but I believe they will be the 2nd to last match with UnderTaker closing the show against Daniel Bryan for the title. I do not think you can go wrong there at all. Now, if Taker does not win the Rumble and its possible, he may not even be a surprise entrant then I believe Rhonda/Charlotte close the show and that is ok by me because they have enough heat and interest based on the recent encounters to solidify and fuel this along.

For this edition of Rough Cuts, this has been Sal LaSardo, reporting in from Orlando, Fla. May all of your matches be a main event.

