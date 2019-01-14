Diamond Dallas Page is Offering a Chance to Win $1,000,000

Enter the Positively Unstoppable Challenge to achieve your goals and transform your life forever

SMYRNA, GA – For Immediate Release

What would you do for one million dollars? Would you climb Mount Everest? Tightrope walk across the Grand Canyon? Face your greatest fear? Diamond Dallas Page (known as DDP) is not asking you to do any of these things… he simply wants you to Own Your Life! DDP YOGA’s POSITIVELY UNSTOPPABLE CHALLENGE is completely free and registration is open through January 31, 2019. The energizing challenge provides the extra push needed to get off the couch, change your life, and implement healthy achievable habits. Sign up for your chance to win $1,000,000 at www.PositivelyUnstoppable.com.

Inspired by DDP’s new book, Positively Unstoppable: The Art of Owning It (January 15, 2019, Rodale) the Challenge is an opportunity open to anyone in the US or Canada (excluding Quebec) who wants to be inspired, using the principals of positivity and hard work. Participants will have 16 weeks to transform their lives in meaningful ways. At the end of the challenge period, participants will submit photos, videos, and an essay detailing their transformation. After being judged by an independent panel of judges, two finalists will be selected and invited to the DDP YOGA Performance Center in Smyrna, GA. There, they’ll meet DDP in person and take part in a livestreamed event where they will choose from a number of different mystery prizes worth up to $1,000,000. The two finalists will be announced this spring and the final event will stream live on the DDP YOGA Facebook Page in the summer of 2019.

Participants are encouraged to use Positively Unstoppable, as a guide along the way. They will use the free tracking tools in the DDP YOGA NOW mobile app to track their progress. No purchase is necessary to enter the Positively Unstoppable Challenge. Those who subscribe to the app will have access to hundreds of low-impact DDPY workouts, motivational content, healthy eating recipes, and more!

“It’s a no brainer,” says DDP YOGA founder and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, “you’re given all the tools you need to be successful and you’ve got the added incentive of potentially winning $1,000,000.”

This is the first DDP YOGA challenge of this magnitude. The program has already helped thousands lose weight, reduce pain, increase flexibility, and build strength. Stories of DDPY transformations have been featured all over the internet and Arthur Boorman’s inspirational transformation has been viewed by millions.

Recent viral sensation, Vance Hinds, lost 198lbs in one year with DDPY, walking, swimming and major changes to his eating habits. He knows first-hand how much can change by following the DDPY program. “I cannot begin to describe the effect of DDP’s program and supervision on my life. I am setting goals, obtaining them, losing weight, gaining flexibility, gaining balance, and just enjoying life. DDP has given me back an expectation of a longer, more enjoyable life,” Hinds shared on his personal blog.

There is literally nothing to lose (except a few pounds), and everything to gain, including the chance at $1 million. Register and learn more about the DDPY Positively Unstoppable Challenge at www.PositivelyUnstoppable.com.

About DDP YOGA

Diamond Dallas Page originally developed DDPY for athletes like himself who may suffer from injuries due to years of high-impact sports. For the first 42 years of his life, DDP was a guy who “wouldn’t be caught dead” doing yoga, or anything like it.

After rupturing his L4 and L5 discs at the height of his professional wrestling career, he was so desperate to keep his childhood dream alive, he was willing to try anything. So he tried yoga for the first time in his life.

By mixing elements of traditional yoga with sports rehabilitation techniques, old-school calisthenics and dynamic resistance, DDP shocked the doctors who told him his career was over, and was back in the wrestling ring in a matter of months. He went on to win three heavyweight championship titles with WCW. DDPY was born! Today it’s highly regarded as one of the most effective fitness plans in existence, for athletes as well as individuals who may need a minimal joint impact workout to start exercising again. It was never developed for weight loss, but it ended up being an amazing side-effect that has helped countless others lose hundreds of pounds.

For more information on DDP YOGA, please visit www.ddpyoga.com

Challenge Promotional Video: https://youtu.be/BY3aghaCiIc