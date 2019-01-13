On January 25, 26, 27th, 2019 at The Tropicana Hotel and Casino 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City New Jersey! MR. Bob Backlund & Tony “Mr. USA” Atlas will be signing autographs, taking photographs, at the world’s largest group of martial artists and interested fans in the world at a Health, Fitness, Martial Arts Super-show! There will be super stars, film & combat celebrities, and renowned masters from around the world will once again gather, to meet, greet and share with tens of thousands of enthusiasts who congregate from around the globe in Atlantic City for what is colloquially referred to as “The Academy Awards of Martial Arts. ” With over 1,200+ in attendance at the banquet alone, this combined event is listed as both the largest single banquet dinner gala in Atlantic City, and the world’s largest assembly of celebrities, champions, suppliers and movers and shakers in martial arts. There are seminars being offered by many well known experts, a Jujitsu & Karate Tournament and much more…. For more info please visit www.hohmega.com and the attached flyer http://hohmega.com/accomodation-2019.pdf