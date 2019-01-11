CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Steve Goforth with Chair Shots to the Cranium spoke with the very successful and influential COO of FITE TV, Mike Weber. They discuss topics such as:

–His employment WWE, WCW, and TNA

—How he became involved with WrestleMania 2 and many other WrestleMania shows to follow

–What is FITE TV and what do they have to offer fans of Pro Wrestling, MMA, and Boxing

–Their partnership with Universal Championship Wrestling and his opinion of their product

–How FITE TV helps various promotions

–Their partnership with All Elite Wrestling

–The future of FITE TV

……and so much more!

Don’t miss this very informative interview and find out how you can enjoy FITE TV!