Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at the afternoon AEW rally held today in Jacksonville FL to announce that he was joining the company and would appear at the first company show at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.

The rally was hosted by Conrad Thompson and Alex Marvez.

Another surprise came when Pac (Neville from WWE) busted an Adam Page interview and had a stare down with him over who would win the first AEW Championship.

Other talent appearing included Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, who are the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, Brandi Rhodes who is the Chief Brand Officer, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Skorpio Sky, Britt Baker, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Joey Janela, and Penelope Ford