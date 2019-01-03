Smackdown Live Recap

From: Pittsburgh, PA

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Air Date: January 1st 2019

Welcome to 2019!!!! Smackdown Live kicked off the new year with a bang as John Cena returned and saw a Fatal Five-Way match that saw a challenger named to face WWE Champion, Daniel Brayan at the Royal Rumble.

We kicked off 2019 with the usual suspects of Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at the commentary table. The New Day made its entrance (with Big E dressed as Baby New Year) to welcome everyone to Smackdown Live 2019.

Xavier Woods spoke first announcing that all three members of New Day would be participating in the Rumble match later this month. He then turns to 2019′s New Year’s resolutions. Woods announces the first is Dr.’s orders, no more pancakes!! Woods said instead, they will start passing out lettuce. The resolution is one we quickly see they won’t be following when Big E devours a pancake. Kofi Kingston and Woods then introduce resolutions that are actually plots to movies Bumblebee and Bird Box before Big E introduced the first match of 2019, a Fatal Five-Way qualifying match between Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe.

Hardy makes his entrance as the show breaks for commercial.

We return for Joe’s entrance and we are ready to kick off the new year.

Match 1: Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe in a Fatal Five-Way qualifying match

Joe goes for quick strikes on Hardy in the corner and locks in a kneebar submission. Hardy is able to break it by reaching the ropes. Hardy reversed Joe into a jaw breaker then slams Joe’s leg into the ring post. Hardy tries to lock in a Figure Four but Joe rolls to the outside and rips the top off the announce desk as the show breaks for commercial but is showing the action thanks to picture-in-picture.

The action shown during commercial saw Joe pulling Hardy to the outside. Hardy fights back immediately and slams Joe in the barricade. Hardy rolls Joe back inside the ring and goes for a cover but Joe kicks out at one. Hardy mounts Joe in the corner and repeatedly slugs him and goes for another pin but Joe, again, kicks out. Hardy goes after Joe’s leg in the corner and goes for the Twist of Fate. Joe blocks and counters with a clothesline as we return to full-screen broadcast.

Joe jabs Hardy in the corner and starts trash-talking him. Hardy makes an attempt to fight back but Joe counters with an elbow. Hardy gets hung in the Tree of Woe and Joe nails him with a basement dropkick. Joe goes for a cover and gets a two-count.

Hardy fires back with quick strikes. He follows up with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb. Joe rolls to ringside before Hardy can make the cover. Hardy follows but gets caught in the Coquina Clutch. The ref starts the count forcing Joe to break the hold and get back to the ring. Joe stops the count on Hardy as well and the official begins again. Hardy beats the count but gets locked in the Coquina Clutch again. Hardy passes out giving Joe the victory.

Winner: Samoa Joe is the final entrant in the Fatal Five-Way main event.

The announce team throws to the end of last week’s show that saw Mr. McMahon challenge AJ Styles to show him the “real AJ’ prompting Styles to punch him in the face. We pick back up with live action with Mr. McMahon and Shane McMahon are discussing the main event when Styles walks in.

Styles says he should apologize for punching him last week but he is not going to. Styles says he was provoked last week. He tells the McMahons they will get the “real” AJ Styles. As Styles leaves, Shane asks his dad if he is ready for the “real” Styles. Rusev Day is next as the show goes to break.

Kayla Braxton is in-ring to interview United States Champion, Rusev who makes his entrance with Lana. Highlights are shown from last week’s match as Braxton asks Rusev how his reign will differ from that of former champion, Shinsuke Nakamura?

Rusev’s responds that his reign will be long and luscious and he will defend against anyone. Nakamura ambushes Rusev from behind and begins to work him over in the corner prompting Lana to jump on Nakamura’s back. Rusev recovered and kicked Nakamura who landed on Lana injuring her. Nakamura recovered while Rusev checked on his wife. Nakamura nailed a kick and a Kinshasa before leaving.

The announce team hypes John Cena’s return before playing a video from last week displaying a confrontation between Naomi and Mandy Rose after Mandy tried to kiss Jimmy Uso under the mistletoe. This sets up Naomi against Mandy Rose for tonight. Naomi makes her entrance as the show goes to break.

We return to see Rose make her entrance with Sonya Deville. Rose gets to the ring and removes her top revealing an Uso t-shirt. Rose hops down from the ring and Deville takes her place in the match.

Match 2: Naomi vs. Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose)

Naomi starts fast and takes over quickly on Deville. Rose provides a distraction allowing Deville to take control. Deville tries but can’t score the pin. Naomi fires back and nails Deville with a springboard kick. Rose distracts Naomi again with a selfie of Rose in a towel that she says she sent to Jimmy Uso. As Naomi was looking at the picture it allowed Deville to score the win.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali give interviews going into the Fatal Five-Way later in the show. The announce team hypes John Cena for next as the show breaks for commercial.

We return to hear Samoa Joe’s five-way interview. He talks about how Jeff Hardy is sinking deeper with his obsession toward Joe. Joe finishes with as soon as he wins tonight and becomes WWE Champion, Hardy will be buried under his addiction.

John Cena makes his entrance and thanks Pittsburgh for the welcome. He reviews his 2018 but knows that the people want to know what he is doing here. He says he doesn’t know either but in about 30 seconds, someone’s music will play giving him a reason for being here. Becky Lynch’s music plays and she comes to the ring.

She asks Cena how it feels to see her and not a male superstar? Lynch says when she wanted to be “The Man,” she not only wanted to take Charlotte Flair off the posters and billboards but Cena as well. Lynch said if he has a problem with that, she will just have to drop him.

Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas make their way to the stage. Vega introduces herself to Cena and says that all she sees when she looks at Cena is an old Superstar and Lynch is “The Man” with the broken face that hasn’t healed. Vega says Smackdown Live is about new Superstars and challenges. Cena responds that he always wanted to know what it would be like to be in the ring with Lynch. He challenged Vega and Almas to a mixed tag team match as the show goes to break.

We return and are told that the McMahon’s sanctioned the match during the commercial.

Match 3: John Cena and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match

Lynch starts against Vega and hits her with a dropkick causing Vega to tag Almas. Lynch does not want to tag out but does. Cena grabs a headlock and tries to tag in Lynch but Almas blocks him. Almas and Vega work Cena over in their corner. Cena hits a counter suplex and tries to make the tag but Almas blocks him as the show goes to break.

We have a picture-in-picture of the action. During the commercial, Vega and Almas continue to work over Cena. Almas nails the double moonsault and goes for the pin but Cena powers out at two. As we return from commercial, Almas continues to work over Cena in the corner. Cena avoids the double knees in the corner and makes the tag on Lynch.

Lynch works over Vega in the corner and nails and exploder suplex followed by a top-rope dropkick. Lynch tries to lock in the Disarm Her but Almas pulls Vega to safety. Cena comes in and nails Almas with the Attitude Adjustment and the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. He sends Almas to the floor with a flying shoulder block. Lynch is upset at Cena’s assistance and tosses him to the floor. Vega tries to sneak roll up on Lynch but Lynch reverses into the Disarm Her and Vega taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch and John Cena

Cena tries to shake Lynch’s hand after the match but Lynch gives him the fake out handshake into the “You Can’t See Me” then walks away. Cena stays out and plays to the crowd.

The announce team throws to video of last week’s Miz TV that recaps Shane McMahon finally agreeing to be Miz’s tag team partner.

This week, Shane is in the office when Miz comes in excited about the new tag team. Miz tries to show Shane sketches of gear for them to wear as a team that looks amazingly like the gear Miz wears. McMahon is not enthused about the options and tells Miz to get creative and come up with something else. When Miz turns his back, McMahon sneaks away.

The Fatal Five-Way main event is hyped for next as the show goes to break.

We come back and the new faces vignette airs showcasing the next call-ups from NXT to the main roster. Asuka is standing backstage when Triple H comes in the picture and asks her who she would like to face at the Royal Rumble. Asuka says she will take on anyone because no one is ready for Asuka. Charlotte Flair, Carmella and Becky Lynch all show up to plead their cases. Triple H told them they would take it under advisement and let them know what they decide.

Ring entrances for the main event took place as the show goes to break.

Match 4: Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles vs.Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe in a Fatal Five-Way Match to face Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble

Styles dominates the match early before he gets taken to the floor. Ali tries to pin Orton but Joe makes the save. Styles returns to the match to hit a reverse DDT on Joe as the show goes to break. We return to see Joe stomp Styles repeatedly as Daniel Bryan watches on the backstage monitor.

Joe puts Styles through the announce table while in the ring, Ali nails Mysterio with a Spanish Fly. Ali goes for the pin but Joe makes the save. Ali sets Joe for the 054 inverted 450 splash but Joe avoids the move. Mysterio gets involved with the 619. Orton comes in and RKO’s Ali but Mysterio makes the save. Joe pulls Mysterio to the floor allowing Styles to hit Orton with a 450 splash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles as the show closes for this week.