NXT Recap

From: Orlando, Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: January 2nd, 2019

Its the year-end edition of NXT!! Tonight we take a look back at the year that was 2018. The NXT year-end awards are also announced. To close the show this week, we go to the ring as Kassius Ohno gets his shot at revenge against “The King of Bros,” Matt Riddle.

We open the show tonight with a graphic announcing the death of “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson check-in at the NXT announce desk and they hype the main event of Kassius Ohno versus Matt Riddle. Ranallo also hypes how good 2018 was for NXT before throwing it to Cathy Kelley in the “NXT Control Center.” Kelley starts to recap the year that was 2018.

The first group of highlights center around the North American Championship. A belt created in 2018 and first contested in a six-way ladder match at Takeover: New Orleans. The match featured: Ricochet, Lars Sullivan, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dane, EC3 and Adam Cole. The match was ultimately won by Cole. The next highlight was from a match a few months later at Takeover: Brooklyn 4 when Ricochet defeated Cole and took the championship.

Kelley then announced the first award of the night, Breakout Star of the Year. The nominees are: Ricochet, Dakota Kai, Lars Sullivan, Rhea Ripley, The War Raiders, Lacey Evans, EC3 and Bianca Belair.

Kelley hyped up Ohno vs. Riddle for later in the show.

The next set of highlights centered around the feud between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The video package began with the DIY video that aired prior to the match between Gargano and Ciampa for Gargano’s contract at Takeover:New Orleans. A match Gargano won.

It was brought up during this segment that Gargano spent most of the year in a feud with Ciampa. Kelley then jumped ahead to Takeover:Chicago and another match between the two men that saw Gargano take a DDT on the exposed ring wood and ultimately losing the match.

The focus shifted to the NXT Championship with the next set of videos. 2018 started with Andrade “Cien” Almas as champion. The first match was Aleister Black defeating Almas at Takeover: New Orleans. We then went to the Full Sail match where Black lost the NXT Championship to Ciampa after help from Gargano went haywire.

The parking lot attack of Black was also highlighted featuring Nikki Cross as the one person who saw the attack. It was later revealed that Gargano actually attacked Black. Kelley said they would continue this recap with clips from Takeover: Los Angeles a little later in the episode.

Ranallo and McGuinness recapped the first match between Riddle and Ohno in preparation for the main event later in the show. Riddle won in seven seconds at Takeover: War Games. They then showed Ohno’s attack on Riddle after his match on NXT TV.

They cut to Ohno warming up backstage.

The next award announced was Tag Team of the Year. The nominees are: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, The Street Profits (Monteze Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven), The War Raiders (Hanson and Ray Rowe) and Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong).

Kelley then threw it to a recap of a match from Takeover: Chicago where Undisputed Era did battle with Lorcan and Burch in a great match. The Undisputed Era picked up the win.

The nominees for Rivalry of the Year include: Gargano vs. Almas, Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon, Ciampa vs. Gargano, Mustache Mountain vs. Undisputed Era, and Kairi Sane vs. Baszler. At the end of the list, Kelley announced Baszler vs. Belair for Takeover: Phoenix.

Newcomer of the Year was presented next and the nominees are: Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Keith Lee, Forgotten Sons, Candice LaRae. Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Kona Reeves, Domink Dijakovic and Io Shirai.

Most of the bouts up for Match of the Year are featured, in part, on this show so Kelley announced the complete list for Match of the Year is available at WWE.com. Kelley cut to a Takeover: Brooklyn 4 pre-show match between Deonna Purrazzo and Bianca Belair that saw Belair pick up the win.

Kelley hyped up Belair’s championship opportunity at Takeover: Phoenix as the show took a small break.

We come back to the commentary team who hyped Ciampa defending against Black at Takeover: Phoenix.

They then took us to video of Black’s return from his parking lot attack and he is looking for the person who jumped him. Gargano entered in Punisher-type gear and jumped Black. Next, we are taken to the recent bout between Black and Gargano in a cage. This is the match that Ciampa interfered in allowing Gargano and Ciampa to hit their DIY finisher on Black.

Gargano was interviewed regarding a DIY reunion but all he anted to talk about was how Black was a sinner (presumably for taking Gargano’s title shot) and that he is the hero in the battle between the two.

Ranallo said the nominations for “Competitor of the Year would be announced after a short break.

When we return, we get the Male Competitor of the Year nominees: Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Andrade Almas, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa.

Female nominees are: Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

We are also told that Overall Competitor of the Year will also be chosen from combining both lists as the show goes to break.

We return to the ting where we are ready for the main event match.

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

Ohno was able to stay in this match for longer than seven seconds. Riddle still started faster and was the aggressor early. Riddle hit some strikes then followed with an exploder suplex. Riddle then nailed a rolling Senton but Ohno would fight back. Ohno came with a right fist and a suplex. Ohno worked over Riddle in the corner then hit a Judo Roll for a two-count.

Ohno stayed on the offensive and nailed an Atomic Drop. Riddle came back with some strikes of his own and nailed a big German suplex to start his comeback. The two men traded offense until Ohno caught Riddle with a right fist and two Senton splashes. Ohno tried a third but Riddle countered into his Bromission causing Ohno to tap out.

Winner: Matt Riddle

After the match, Riddle wanted a fist bump with Ohno but Kassius walked away. Ohno had a change of heart and came back to the ringside to fist bump Riddle. The crowd screamed so Ohno got on his knee in a show of good faith. Riddle goes to bump when Ohno throws him into the ring post then the ring steps laying out Riddle to end the show.

Thats it for this week folks. Welcome to 2019!! RIP Gene Okerlund