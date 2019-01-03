Chris Jericho is Coming to !BANG! TV

Thank you for your help and support – Dory and Marti Funk

!BANG! TV January 12th Presents Chris Jericho – Actor, Musician and World Champion Wrestler. (Dory Funk Jr. !BANG! TV January 12th)

Tickets are Now on Sale – Call now 352-895-4658 or e-mail fuanku@dory-funk.com

Chris Jericho comes to the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Tickets are $45 for a full night of professional Wrestling and Entertainment – (Meet and Greet Chris Jericho and Dory Funk Jr.) – (Professional Wrestling Card (Two Matches) followed by Chris Jericho’s Podcast with Dory Funk Jr.)

Proceeds will be donated to four charities, Champions for Champions, (Special Needs Children) Marion County Humane Society, Superintendent’s Literacy Fund and Feed the Need. (Food Program for homeless children.)

!BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida (2501 SW 57th Ave unit 605) Saturday January 12, 2019

Doors will open at 5:00pm – For more information, Call now 352-895-4658

Call now for Professional Wrestling training programs 352-895-4658