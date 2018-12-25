The Raw Score

A recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Let's head to the ring…

We started with a funky little poem instead of the normal flashback segment. I like it. The video ran down the night’s card. This is going to be a Pay-per-View level night of action.

Elias opened the show, wearing a Santa hat and some cool guitar solo. The crowd was really into it. Typical intro by The Drifter. Elias was about to be involved in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Before that, he played a bit more of his great music. He took shots at Lio Rush ad Bobby Lashley.

“Almighty” Bobby Lashley vs Elias

Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Highlights:

Bobby stared with a flurry of brutal moves. The ring was surrounded with tables, trees and other assorted Christmas-oriented stuff. Elias was dumped to the outside. Elias threw a Christmas tree into Bobby. Too funny. Elias took control as we took our first break.

The two traded hard punches. Bobby planted Elias as we saw eggnog and cookies. Yummy. Elias escaped the Stall Suplex and rolled up Bobby. 2 count. Chokeslam by Lashley. Elias was dumped to the outside. Bobby stood on Elias’ throat ad the rammed him into the barricade. Lashley slammed Elias onto some presents. Ringside started to look llke my living room after my 4-year old nephew, Casey, got through opeing his presents. Hard Slam by Lashley. Lio Rush handed a package, which was filled with Lego pieces. Bobby poured them out and positioned Elias on the ropes. Bobby bashed away as a chant for “Legos” rang out. Even Casey was chating. Elias popped Bobby, who rell into the Legos. Ouch!

Fire Extiguisher. Lio got sent through a table. Jumpog Knee Strike by Elias. He then cracked Lashley in the ribs with the extinguisher. Elias found a great green bowling ball and rolled a strike! Elias found a cello and cracked Lashley with it.

Your Winner: Elias

Raw Score: 85 out of a possible 100

After the match, Elias jammed a cookie into Lio’s mouth and dumped a bowl of eggnog over the “Catfish’s” head.

We looked back at the McMahon Clan’s call for a Fresh Start, from last week.

Heath Slater talked about wanting Rhyo to be rehired.

The Glorious Ones (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable) vs the Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson)

Raw Tag Team Title Match

Highlights:

Chad Gable now has a matching “Flair Robe” to Roode’s. Casey let me know his Batman robe was cooler. Sure, kiddo. Smile.

Wilder got a quick Near Fall with a Roll Up. Go Behind by Roode. Wilder with the Standing Swtich and tag out. Gable also tagged in. Double team by the champs. 2 count. Dawson punished the ribs. Arm Drag and Head Scissors by Gable. Revival joined together to swing the momentim. Break time.

Dawson tagged back in and hit a Northern Lights Suplex. European Uppercut to Gable. Chad was placed up top by Dash. Arm Breaker by Chad, in the ropes. Dawson took the tag. Drop Suplex by Chad. Hot Tags on both sides. Suplexes all around by Roode. Double R Spinebuster. Chad with the Rolling German but Dawson made the save. Float Over Bomb by Chad for a two. Dawson bridged up from a Backlside. Roode saved his parner from a double team. Gable rolled up Dawson to retain.

Your Winners: The Glorious Ones

Raw Score: 75

Turns out that Chad pinned the wrong guy. Rematch?



The B Team were doing a silly version of the 12 Days of Christmas to Apollo Crews. I love this time of year.

The Lucha House Party did a cute little vignette about Lucha Claus. Hilarious. Curt Hawkids didone, as well. I love the losses shirt. No Way Jose wondered what Santa wanted for Christmas.

We then looked at the group coming up from NXT. Put Nikki Cross back with Sanity, please.

Doph Ziggler cut a promo about what he wants for Christmas.

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler vs Finn Balor

Triple Threat Match

Highlights:

Before the match, we saw a preview of Kevin Owens’ return.Drew was interviewed. He knew Finn and Dolph would try to gang up on him but he wasn’t concerned. Drew was ready to kick both men’s heads off. Drew promised to win the Royal Rumble and then headline Wrestlemania. Dolph and Finn then came out. We saw how Finn helped Dolph, only to get annihilated by the Scottish Psychopath.

Drew took the fight to both opponets. Finn and Dolph used a Double La Bandera Clotheslie to send Drew to the floor. Dolph then went to town on Finn. Huge Dropkick by the Show Off. Finn was trippd, by Drew, as he bounced off the ropes. Drew then slammed Dlph, on the floor. Time for a few more commercials.

Drew wrenched on Finn’s arm as we returned. Finn got sent into Dolph, who was trying to get back in the rig. Dead Lift Suplex by Drew to Dolph. 2 count. Drew pounded and stomped away. Sunset Flip by Finn for a two on Drew. Finn and Drew traded shots. Then Dolph jumped in. Glasgow Kiss to Dolph. He fell out of the ring. Finn foughtt out of a Powerbomb and connected with the Double Stomp off a Back Body Drop. Shotgun Dropkick. Zig Zag aftter Finn missed the Coup D’Grace. 1-2-no.

Finn blocked the Superkick but fell to the Famouser. Alabama Slam put Dolph onto Finn. Could be…might be…Denied! Sling Blade and Enziguri by Finn to Drew. Dolph pushed Finn off the top. Superkick! Coup D’ Grace onto both. Shotgun Dropkick to Dolph. Another Coup to finish this one

off.

Your Winner: Finn Balor

Raw Score: 85

Drew got in the ring to confront Dolph. He yelled that Dolph was screwing everything up. Zig Zag!

We got a nice video package about Tribute to the Troops. We had the honor of welcoming Daniel to our home, this year. He serves with my mephew, Lane, down in El Paso. He is ow a member of our family. Smile. Safe Travels, our Brother.

The B Team were back to singing 12 Days.

It was time for a visit from McMahon-ta Claus (Yep, Vince in Santa suit). He announced that John Cena will be on both Raw and Smackdown. Plus, Santa declared the Women’s tag team titles were coming back. Next week, Dolph and Drew will fight i a Steel Cage Match.

Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox vs Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon

Six Woman Tag Team Match

Highlighs:

Moon and Mickie to strt. Collar and Elbow into an Arm Wringer. Moon flipped free and kicked James. Running Kick by James for a one count. Head Scissors by Moon. Tag to Fox. Thrust Kick by Moon. Suicide Dive by Moon to James. Fox kicked Moon in the face. Break time, again.

Dana tagged out to Mickie. James kicked Ember in the chest. 2 counts. Mickie kicked Moon in the lower back. Tag to Dana. Flip Splash by Dana. 2 count. Arm Drag by Dana. Dana missed the Muta Back Elbow. Bayley took the tag and threw wild Back Elbows and a Back Drop Suplex. Dana with a hard Clothesline. Tag to Mickie. Hot Shot, in the corner, to Mickie. Double Team on Mickie. Sasha was now legal. Mereora (Air Boure). Eclipse!Backstbber. Bayley to Belly.

Your Winners: Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon

Raw Score: 65

The Riott Squad rushed the ring and took out the Faces.

We saw a flashback of the Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins feud. They will battle, shortly.

Paul Heyman was in the ring to “sing” twisted versions of Christmas Carols. Don’t quit your day job, Paulie. LOL Paul then did his typical intro and started talking about the pending Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman match at the Royal Rumble. Paul was cut off by the arrival of Strowman. Braun is out of the sling but his arm was still heavily taped up. Paul just reached Brown Alert (bonus points for those that understand that one). Paul backed down, big time. Braun put a red nose and antlers on Paul. Braun joked about the look and then delivered a message. Braun promised to be healed by Royal Rumble and Brock WOULD Get These Hands.

Natalya was interviewed. She was focused and ready to take home the Women’s title. She gets her chance, next.

Alexa Bliss had Christmas…make that Blissmas wishes. Tyler Breeze wished a recovery for Fandango.

Natalya vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Title Match

Highlights:

JoJo did the intros. Nattie took Ronda down with a Side Headlock. Ronda took it and flipped over Nattie. The two traded Wristlocks. Side Headlock Takeover by Natalya. Shoulder Tackle by Ronda. Wild Roll Up to try and set the Cross Armbreaker. Nattie blocked it. Hip Toss by Ronda for a two. Natalya began to work the legs but Ronda fought back. Leg Scissors by Ronda. Ntattie with a great Stall Back Drop Suplex. Ronda fought out of the Sharpshooter and sent Nattie out of the ring. Break.

Ronda was sent into the ring post. Body Scissors by Nattie. Nat hit a nice Suplex and went ino a Rear Chin Lock/Sleeper. Ronda flipped Nattie over but too a Clothesline from the third generation star. Abdominal Stretch by Nattie. Ronda shrieked in agony. Driopkixk brought Nattie a two count. Front Face Lock into a Vertical Suplex. 2 count for the challenger. Nattie crashed into the corner. Clothesline by Ronda and serious boxing by the champ. Arm Drag. Step Up Knee Strike to give Ronda a near fall. Discus Clothesline by Natalya to pull a deuce. Ronda fought out of the Sharpshooter and hit her modified F5, now known as the Piper’s Pit. Ronda hesitated on the Cross Armbreaker and Nattie locked in the Sharpshooter. Ronda rolled under and slapped on the Fujiwara Arm Bar. Nattie tapped just as Ronda released it.

Your Winner (by Submission): Ronda Rousey

Raw Score: 90

They hugged after the match and held each other’s arms high. Awesome present for us fans.

Dean cut a promo on Seth Rollins. Dean felt Seth deserved to lose to Baron Corbin, toight. That match will happen, later on.

I so want “Fightig with my Family” when it comes out.

Sami Zayn is on his way back.

Heath Slater vs Jindar Mahal

Highlighs:

The Singh Brothers were with their leader, Mahal. Mahal worked over Heath’s arm. Mahal whipped Slater into the ropes and then dropped him. Suplex by the former WWE Champ.

Suddenly, Santa Clalus sowed up. The Singh Brothers got involved in the match. Santa came to the rescue. Santa nailed the North Pole (Gore!) and then unmasked to be RHYNO!

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Heath Slater

Raw Score: 55

The B Team singers were back and they were exhausted. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas collapsed.

Seth Rollins was interviewed. He wasn’t worried about Dean Ambrose, tonight. His fosuc, this evening, was Baron Corbin.

Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbbin

Special Challenge Match

Highlights:

Before the main event, we got Christmas wants from Apollo Crews, the Ascension and Kurt Angle.

Back to the ring for Corbin’s entrance. I dig that dark music. o Metalhead and darn proud of it. Grin.

Dropkick by Seth at Seth and into Baron, big time. They went to the floor and Seth was driven into the Seth, in the corner. by Seth into another Suicide Dive. Seth threw Corbin back into the ring. Hard punches by Seth. Baron began to counter Rollins as we headed to another set of commercials.

Rear Chin Lock. Baron slid in and out of the ring to deliver a wicked Clothesline. Seth fought out of a Blockbuster by Seth. Sling Blde by Seth. Seth Tuned up the Band and hit a Superkick. Baron the Deep Six. Baron took Seth up in the corner. Rollins blocked the Superplex. Choke Backbreaker by Corbin. Seth escaped End Of Days and Roll Up. Superkick and Curb Stomp!

Your Winner: Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 80

