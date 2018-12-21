TORONTO | LUVERNE – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today it has entered into an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! nationally across the U.S. on Pursuit Channel, the most widely distributed outdoor network and one of the fastest growing channels in the country.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 11, featuring the aftermath of Homecoming, IMPACT Wrestling’s first marquee pay-per-view event of the year, IMPACT! will air weekly on Pursuit Channel on Friday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET.

“Pursuit Channel is a natural fit for IMPACT!” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “It has a passionate viewership base that correlates strongly with our core audience, and is one of the few broadcast destinations that is expanding its footprint, enjoying a 15% increase in broadcast distribution this year alone. With IMPACT Wrestling coming off a tremendous year of audience growth globally and positive fan engagement, we look forward to leveraging our respective resources to bring fans more of the wrestling content they want to see: tougher, edgier action.”

“Pursuit Channel is pleased to welcome IMPACT Wrestling into our Friday night lineup of popular shows,” said Rusty Faulk, CEO and founder of Pursuit Channel. “IMPACT Wrestling programming is perfect for our audience, which enjoys adventurous content to feed their wild side. We look forward to a long partnership and providing our fans with new and exciting world-class content while expanding IMPACT Wrestling’s audience to a new base.”

Showcasing top professional wrestling stars such as IMPACT World Champion Johnny Impact, who starred in the most recent season of the hit CBS show Survivor, plus Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Rich Swann, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts, including Champion Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Allie and Su Yung, IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries since its inception in 2002, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.pursuitchannel.com.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as World Champion Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Rich Swann, the high-flying X-Division, plus the Knockouts, including Tessa Blanchard, Su Yung, Allie, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Pursuit Channel in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5Spike and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, ranFIGHTING in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and MX52 in Mexico. Additional IMPACT Wrestling content also airs on Fight Network in the U.S., which is available on cable systems such as Altice One, Suddenlink, Centurylink, Armstrong Cable, among others. IMPACT Wrestling also streams a 24-hour channel on Twitch.tv and is a top 10 sports video producer on YouTube with over 2 million subscribers, 36 million monthly views and 1.5 billion all-time views. IMPACT Wrestling launched the exclusive Global Wrestling Network (GWN) app in October 2017, showcasing over 3,000 hours of library and current programming, as well as content from leading independent professional wrestling organizations around the world.

About Pursuit Channel

Pursuit Channel is the leading hunting, fishing and outdoor lifestyle channel in the U.S., distributed nationally in HD on DirecTV/AT&T, DISH, Cox Communications, Verizon Fios, Centurylink and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), among others, and is Nielsen rated. The PursuitUp app can be downloaded on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android devices.