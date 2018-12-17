UPDATED DETAILS ABOUT THE BRUISER BRODY CUP 2019
For the next week ALL Brody Cup ticket prices
Are 50% off Regular Price
2019 Bruiser Brody Cup 2019
Doors Open 7pm Bell Time 830pm
January 25
Lithuanian Music Hall
Philadelphia PA
Tickets are on sale now
VIP $40
Front Row $30
Second Row $20
General Admission $15
The Bruiser Brody Memorial Cup Tournament will be decide with TWO Fatal 4-way elimination matches, with the winners facing of in the main event.
Modern Vintage Heavyweight champion Joey Lynch defends his title again Impact Wrestling superstar & former world champion, Eddie Edwards
Special Appearance guest lists keeps on growing. Already scheduled to appear:
Stan Hansen
Abdullah the Butcher
King Kong Bundy
Jazz
JJ Dillion
The Sandman
Marty Jannetty
Danny Davis
Virgil
…and much more
