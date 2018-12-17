The Bruiser Brody Memorial Cup Tournament will be decide with TWO Fatal 4-way elimination matches, with the winners facing of in the main event.

Modern Vintage Heavyweight champion Joey Lynch defends his title again Impact Wrestling superstar & former world champion, Eddie Edwards

Special Appearance guest lists keeps on growing. Already scheduled to appear:

Stan Hansen

Abdullah the Butcher

King Kong Bundy

Jazz

JJ Dillion

The Sandman

Marty Jannetty

Danny Davis

Virgil

…and much more

Tickets are on sale now