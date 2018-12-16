Be sure to refresh the page to read the most up-to-date results …

KICKOFF MATCH:

Cruiserweight champion BUDDY MURPHY defeated challenger CEDRIC ALEXANDER using “Murphy’s Law” to get the pinfall …

LASHLEY (with Leo Rush) wrestled ELIAS in a guitar hanging over the ring — in a tables match. Whichever competitor climbed the ladder was and grab the guitar would win. Elias won but Lashley got the guitar and beat Elias (with Lio Rush’s help) with it … Carmella & R-Truth vs, Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal (with the Singh Brothers at ringside). The winning team gets a trip to anywhere they want in the world AND a number 30 placement in the Royal Rumble. Carmella forced Fox to submit for the win!

R-Truth picked an exotic vacation for them (Carmella wasn’t too happy about it) at WWE Headquarters in Conneticut!

Tag team champions SHEAMUS & CESARO defended the belts vs. The New Day and the USOs.

Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman (who came out with his right ar in a sling). The match ha no DQs Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, all came to the ring with chairs. referee then Kurt Angle came out! Everyone beat Corbin with chairs! Then they all beat on him and an Angle Slam. Finn Balor used his finisher and then Heath Slater put on the referee shirt he took off and made the three count as Strowman stood on him for the win. Corbin is out of power and Strowman gets a title match vs. Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble!

TABLE MATCH: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott, (with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan). Natalya wound up putting both Logan and Liv through tables. One of the tables had a full size photo of Natalya’s father Jim Neidhart on it. Natalya pulled out a table with Riott’s photo on it — and she also put her father’s jacket on! Natalya won by powerbombing Ruby thrown the table from the top turnbuckle!

FINN BALOR vs DREW MCINTYRE: Dolph Ziggler interfered and Balor pinned Drew.

CHAIR MATCH: REY MYSTERIO VS. RANDY ORTON: Some chair action and Mysterio wound up pinning Orton.

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION RONDA ROUSEY defeated NIA JAX (with Tamina at ringside) by submission.

WWE TITLE Champion DANIEL BRYAN VS. AJ STYLES: BRYAN RETAINED WITH A CRADLE. Good match!

DEAN AMBROSE VS. SETH ROLLINS (INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH): AMBROSE PINNED ROLLINS TO BECOME THE NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!

TRIPLE THREAT TLC — BECKY LYNCH (CHAMPION) VS. CHARLOTTE FLAIR VS. ASUKA: ASUKA won when Ronda Rousy interfered and pushed both Charlotte and Becky off the top of the ladder and allowing Asuka to climb up another ladder to capture the title belt and win.