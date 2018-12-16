On this episode of Chair Shots to the Cranium, Steven and Addigo begin with the Cranium Correspondence part of the show by discussing topics such as:

–The possible AEW wrestling promotion

–Raw and Smackdown Live ratings and why one is preferred over the other

–Lars Sullivan’s anticipated debut

–The XFL

–Steven’s Big Time Wrestling experience

–Universal Championship Wrestling’s Christmas Clash 4 Kids show

–Special thanks to the many websites that post our interviews

The TLC part of the show is a fun exchange of thoughts, ideas and predictions. You don’t want to miss it!