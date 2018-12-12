FULL DETAILS OF THE BRUISER BRODY CUP SHOW IN PHILADELPHIA
January 25 2019, Philadelphia PA
Lithuanian Music Hall
The Brody Cup will he decided by TWO Fatal 4-way matches, with the winners facing off in the main event.
Already scheduled to compete:
Tommy Dreamer
Matt Tremont
Dave Dawson
Stockade
The Beastman
Michael Elgin
Sami Callihan
D.J. Hyde
No disqualifications, No Count outs, there MUST be a winner
“The Monster” Abyss vs Mecha Mercenary
Also scheduled to appear:
MWV Heavyweight Champion Joey Lynch
Eddie Edwards
Colby Corino
John Skyler
…And much more!
Special meet & greet appearances by WWE Hall of Famers
Abdullah the Butcher and Stan Hansen
King Kong Bundy
The Sandman
NWA Women’s Champion, Jazz
JJ Dillion
Danny Davis
Marty Jannetty
Virgil
for more info @realgimmicktree.com
Tickets are on sale now!
http://modernvintagewrestling.showclix.com
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Bruiser Brody.