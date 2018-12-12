FULL DETAILS OF THE BRUISER BRODY CUP SHOW IN PHILADELPHIA

Posted December 12th, 2018 by 1Wrestling News Team

January 25 2019, Philadelphia PA
Lithuanian Music Hall

The Brody Cup will he decided by TWO Fatal 4-way matches, with the winners facing off in the main event.

Already scheduled to compete:
Tommy Dreamer
Matt Tremont
Dave Dawson
Stockade
The Beastman
Michael Elgin
Sami Callihan
D.J. Hyde

No disqualifications, No Count outs, there MUST be a winner
“The Monster” Abyss vs Mecha Mercenary

Also scheduled to appear:
MWV Heavyweight Champion Joey Lynch
Eddie Edwards
Colby Corino
John Skyler
…And much more!

Special meet & greet appearances by WWE Hall of Famers
Abdullah the Butcher and Stan Hansen
King Kong Bundy
The Sandman
NWA Women’s Champion, Jazz
JJ Dillion
Danny Davis
Marty Jannetty
Virgil

for more info @realgimmicktree.com

Tickets are on sale now!

http://modernvintagewrestling.showclix.com

Category: Wrestling.

Tags: .

Comments are closed.