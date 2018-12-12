January 25 2019, Philadelphia PA

Lithuanian Music Hall

The Brody Cup will he decided by TWO Fatal 4-way matches, with the winners facing off in the main event.

Already scheduled to compete:

Tommy Dreamer

Matt Tremont

Dave Dawson

Stockade

The Beastman

Michael Elgin

Sami Callihan

D.J. Hyde

No disqualifications, No Count outs, there MUST be a winner

“The Monster” Abyss vs Mecha Mercenary

Also scheduled to appear:

MWV Heavyweight Champion Joey Lynch

Eddie Edwards

Colby Corino

John Skyler

…And much more!

Special meet & greet appearances by WWE Hall of Famers

Abdullah the Butcher and Stan Hansen

King Kong Bundy

The Sandman

NWA Women’s Champion, Jazz

JJ Dillion

Danny Davis

Marty Jannetty

Virgil

for more info @realgimmicktree.com

Tickets are on sale now!

http://modernvintagewrestling.showclix.com