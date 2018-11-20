A recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“If a fellow isn’t thankful for what he’s got, he isn’t likely to be thankful for what he is going to get.”–Frank A. Clark

Welcome to Thanksgiving week. I hope you will all have a wonderful week filled with good health, family, friends and some serious good food. I am splitting focus, a little, tonight by writing and also breaking in my new Stand Mixer that I got for an early Christmas Present. Smile.

I want to send out a special Happy Birthday to my dear friend, Janice. I’ve known her since I was about 8 years old. The Egg Nog cake is in the oven for you.

Survivor Series was an amazing show. NXT Taleover was evem better. We are now heading, head long, into TLC 2018. The first pieces of the puzzle were placed, tonight.

It was a clean sweep for the Crimson Starship, Raw. They did drop the tag team match, on the pre-show, but came back with wins by everyone else in red. Baron Corbin’s neck was on the chopping block, if Raw failed. He just might get promoted to General Manager, instead of ACTING General Manager.

Raw was still in the City of Angels. Baron Corbin crowed about how great the “A Show” is. Baron gave the credit for the Clean Sweep to Stephanie McMahon. He introduced her and she came from the back. I don’t care how pretty I’ve always thought she is, that dress was bowling shoe ugly. Stephanie was tickled pink at how well the Raw Roster did. She said the Raw Family proved that they are the best. Steph wanted to party it up.

Baron said they had a great card lined up. Baron wondered if Stephanie was ready to make him the full time General Manager…

Before Stephanie could say anymore, Braun Strowman stormed from the back. Braun demanded that Stephanie keep her promise and make a match with him against Baron Corbin. Stephanie made it official…at TLC. If Baron wins, he will become the permanent General Manager. If he loses, Baron will lose ALL power on Raw. Braun then brought up his promised Universal Title Match. Braun will get that, at Royal Rumble, IF he beats Baron at TLC. Stephanie asked if Braun agreed. “Welcome to Monday Night Braun”. Braun said their match, at TLC, would be Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Sweet. Baron didn’t like that idea. Corbin didn’t know if Braun would even get to TLC. Baron set up Braun vs Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. She added Elias, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin to the mix and set it to rock and roll…NOW!

Finn Balor, Elias and Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

Six Man Tag Team Match

Highlights:

“Catfish” Lio Rush was at Lashley’s side to irritate the crowd. Jean watched some wrestling with me, the other day, and she really likes Elias. Fellow musician and all. We took a commercial break prior to the wild action.

Elias did his guitar intro. Jean just texted me to ask if I was taping the show so she could hear him play.

“Yes, Dear”. Grin. Elias then stormed down to the ring. The match has been changed to an Elimination Match.

Braun flexed to psych out Baron. Baron danced around and tagged out to Drew. The two stood face to face. Collar and Elbow and Braun pushed out. Side Headlock by Drew but he didn’t hold it long. Drew punched and kicked away. Braun was stunned by the onslaught. Shoulder Tackle by Braun. The fans called for Finn and they got him.

Braun Bodyslammed Finn onto Drew. Drew came back with a Body Slam of his own. BIg Kick by Drew. Drew pushed Finn to the outside and threw him into the barricade. Break time.

December 2nd: Smackdown comes to Arlington.

December 1st: My baby’s Christmas concert.

Great week-end.

Drew almost pinned Finn as we came back on air. Tag to Baron Corbin. He stomped Finn and then mocked Braun. Corner Stomps by Baron and tag to Lashley. Corner Shoulder brought Bobby a two count. Rear Chin Lock and tag out to Baron. Finn threw wild Forearms. Finn just couldn’t reach his corner. Deep Six by Baron. 1-2-not just yet.

Tag to Lashley. Bobby kicked away on Balor. Hammer Throw by Bobby. Float Over deflected but Balor still managed a Roll Up for two. Bobby dropped Finn and got his own two. Balor battled out of the Dominator and hit a Basement Dropkick.

Tag to Elias. Hard Whip by the Drifter. Bobby reversed a Whip but Elias nailed the Mile Kick. Bobby Pearl Harbored Bobby. Tag by Finn. Double La Bandera Clothesline. Tope Con Hilo by Balor. Bobby was rolled back in the ring. Drew ttripped Finn, on the top rope. Tag to Drew. Claymore Kick. 1-2-3

Finn Balor–Eliminated

Just learned that the actress that played Mrs. Olsen on Little House on the Prairie passed away, last week. That make the trio complete: Katherine MacGregor, Roy Claek and Stan Lee. Res in peace and may God Bless you.

Bobby almost pinned Elias. Drew tagged back in. He stomped and tagged in Baron. Baron did the same and brought Bobby back in. Drew took Elias down and worked the face and arm. Elias kicked back but got nailed with a wicked Clothesline. Huge Biel and tag to “Almighty” Bobby Lashley (Cole’s new nickname for him). 2 count off a Clothesline. Baron tagged back in and kept the pressure on Elias. Elias punched away but Baron with a wild Hammer Throw. Keylock as Bobby and Braun fought on the floor. Drew laid out Braun. Back Elbow by Corbin. Jumping Knee to Baron’s jaw. Elias went to the penthouse nad nailed teh Savage Elbow. Bobby made the sve. Lashley threw Elias out to the floor. Lio Rush tried to get away from Elias. Spear by Bobby. The ref started to count.

Elias Elmininated by COunt Out.

Double team on Braun by Baron and Drew. Drew clocked Braun’s face. Bobby with a weak Spear. Bobby choked Braun on the middle rope. Tag to Corbin. Right to Braun’s face, over and over. Baron stomped away. Corbin screamed at the crowd. Keylock/Chin Lock combo. Braun got to his feet and flipped Baron over. Shoulder Tackle to all three. Corner Splash and Chest Swat by Braun. Braun headed outside and ran over Lashley. Baron kicked Braun in the face. Bulldog Bounce. Drew attacked with a chair.

Drew McIntyre Eliminated due to Disqualification.

Drew and BObby went to town on Braun, both in and out of the ring. Braun is down and hurt. They threw Braun into the barricade and then the ring steps.

Baron taunted Braun. Claymore Kick to lay out Braun. They threw Braun into the ring steps, again. Baron blsated Braun with a chair. This match HAD to go to Braun.Baron slammed the ring steps into Braun’s arm. Strowman shrieked in agony. Braun’s arm was bleeding, big time.

Your Winner: Braun Strowman?

Raw Score: 88 out of a possible 100

Braun couldn’t even stand. He howled like a wounded wolf. The heels made their way to the back. Braun’s arm and fingers had no feeling in them. That is not good.

We looked at the Dean Ambrose/Seth Rollins feud. We saw Dean burn his Shield vest.

Seth Rollins came out for the first Hour Turner Segment. He beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a fantastic match, last night. I watched it from my dialysis chair, this morning. Seth will battle Dean at TLC. Seth worked the crowd and praised both week-end shows. Seth said the situation with Dean turns him stomach. Seth was offended that Dean didn’t have the guts to come face him, like a man. Seth made it official that the Intercontinental Title. Seth was almost amused at Dean’s comments of The Shield making Dean weak. Seth said Dean would never answer his calls when Ambrose was injured. Seth said Dean claimed to love the WWE but Seth didn’t think Dean knew what love is. Seth called Dean out to fight him.

Dean came on the Tron. He wasn’t about to go there. Dean said things have changed. Dean said he was going to get what he wants, now. Dean said Seth has to answer to him. Dean invited Seth to come find him and Seth bailed out of the ring. Michael Cole asked Renee Young about her hubby’s actions. She did her best to play both sides against the middle.

Seth stormed backstage, looking for his former best buddy. Seth screamed for Dean. One of the security guards smarted off to Seth and got laid out. Seth walked away in search of his foe.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Nia Jax and Tamina

Highlights:

Still working on a team name for Tamina and Nia. THis week’s suggestion: The Pacific Powers.

Lars Sullivan is coming to Raw, soon. Awesome. I want him to face Lesnar.

Alexa Bliss joined the announce team for this match.

Nia sacrificed Sasha, at Survivor Series, to be the solo winner for the ladies tag elimination match.

Sasha threw wild fists at Nia. Sasha with multiple Dropkcicks. Poetry in Motion. Tags back and forth between Bayley and Sasha. Tamina took the tag and threw Bayley into the corner. Back Elbow and Up Kick by Bayley. Corner Shoulders by Bayley. Tag to Sasha. Dropkick to Tamina’s knee. Tag back to Bayley. Flying Knee Strikes by Bayley. Nia charged and got sent to the floor. Sling Throguh Dropkicks to the Powers. Break time.

Jawbreaker by Bayley to Nia. Tag to Sasha. Chop Block by Banks. Shining Wizard by Banks to pull a two count. Tamina laid out Sasha, when Banks went outside the ring. Tag to Tamina. The 2nd generation star tried for a quick pin but didn’t get the three count. The two large women took turns brutalizing Sasha.

Meteor Knees and tag to Bayley. Tamina knocked out Bayley and dragged her around by the hair. School Girl gave Bayley a two. Stunners, in the ropes, by Bayley. Running Knee Strike by Bayley. Top Rope Crossbody gave Bayley a near fall. Organized Choas as all the women got involved. Samoan Drop to end this one.

Your Winners: Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

Raw Score: 77

Dean invited the interview girl to go find Seth and send Rollins to come find him.

Seth stormed down a hallway and kicked open a door. The door had “Burn it Down” spray painted on it. Seth had a bit of a meltdown.

Drake Maverick tickled all over himself at Survivor Series. People started making fun of him with comments like “Tried the peas?” Drake got his fill of the teasing and went off on everyone in sight. Drake tried to rip into the Glorious Ones but they just kept mocking the guy.

Lucha House Party came out to the ring. Penelope was right at their side.

Gran Metallik, Calisto and Lince Dorado vs Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Lucha House Rules

The Finish:

The Luchas kept The Revival off his game. Dragon Screw eg Whip by Dawson to Calisto. That was so impressive. Tag to Dash. He attacked the pinatas. Dropkick by Lince. Moonsault by LInce into a Cutter. Dash popped Lince. Penelope, the pinata, got involved. Moonsault.

Your Winners; The Lucha House Party

Raw Score: 75

We flashed back to see Charlotte Flair’s vicious assault on Ronda Rousey, at Survivor Series. Those two so need to fight, again. Ronda has something to say about it…next.

I so hope they transfer Flair to Raw. Ronda vs Flair is Pure Money. I adore Nia Jax but she isn’t there just yet to fill the seats like Charlotte can.

Michael Cole brought up the fires in California. Living near the Cali border, I have so many wonderful friends out there. Please help support the fire fighter effort, even if all you can do is give moral support.

Seth was stopped and interviewed. He was frustrated by Dean’s comments about Roman Reigns. Titus O’Neil sent Seth looking for Dean.

Joan Jett (celebrity crush Number One) rang out as Ronda Rousey strolled from the back. Ronda was busted up, after last night, but still wanted a fight. Ronda will defend her title, against Nia Jax, at TLC. Ronda promised to Tap Out Nia. Ronda then threw out a challenge to Charlotte Flair. Ronda wanted to finish what they started on Sunday. Rousey wanted to show she was a true champion. Ronda ran down what being a champion is all about. Ronda was on her “worst day”. She pitched out an open challenge.

Ronda Rousey vs ?

Baron Corbin came out to confront the women’s champ. Corbin would not allow her to defend the title. Ronda has never walked away from any of her 17 fights. She wanted to keep her nickname of “Baddest B*tch on the Planet”. Ronda even offered Corbin a shot at her. She would SO tear him a new one.

Ronda Rousey vs Mickie James

Raw Women’s Title Match

Highlights:

Mickie is STILL as beautiful as ever. The fans were so behind Rousey. Ronda pounnded away on James. Mickie kicked the back of the champ. Mickie focused on the injuries that Ronda suffered, last night. Ronda whipped Mickie by the arm and hit her Spin Driver, three times in a row. Fujiwara Arm Bar. Tap Out!

Your Winner (by Submission): Ronda Rousey

Raw Score: 75

Tamina and Nia came out to face Ronda Rousey. Nia showed off her first and the Princesses headed to the back.

We saw highlights of Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar. Bryan mocked Lesnar which came back to bite him in the behind. It was one Hell of a fight but Lesnar took the win.

The Glorious Ones (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable) vs Akum and Razar (the AoP w/Drake Maverick)

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Survivor Series will be in Chicago, next year.

We got a sneak peak of Paige’s life story movie. Looks so good. I picked up a new copy of The Wrestler, this afternoon. This one will be in my collection, eventually.

Back to the ring…

Chad started against Akum. The tag champ took Gable down and pounded away. Hip Toss and tag to Razar. Double team nearly broke Chad’s nose. Jesse Ventura Body Lock by Razar. Chad slid around and applied a SLeeper. Razar tossed him off. SPinebuster to Chad. Damn. Roode begged for a tag. Drake talked serious trash from the floor. Cross Arm Breaker, over the ropes, by Gable.

Roode finally got the tag as the crowd chanted “A-o-PP”. Bobby hit Corner Shoulders on Akum. Flying Forearm by Roode. Roode avoided the double team. Blockbuster by Roode. Chad with a wild Sunset Flip to take the win.

Your Winners: The Glorious Ones

Raw Score: 80

Dean waited in the bowels of the building, talking garbage to his former friend and tag partner. Dean promised to break Seth and crush him. Dean noticed there was a horrible smell. He realized the smell was coming from the WWE Universe. Dean promised to “Burn it Down”.

Seth was done looking for Dean. He started to leave.

Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Highlights:

We saw a flashback of the feud between the Riott Squad and Nattie.

Double Leg Trip by Nattie. Ruby came back with vicous punches. Dropkick by Natalya. Natalya got to the ropes to avoid the Sharpshooter. Face Plant by Ruby. Riott kicked away until Nattie fell out of the ring. Break time.

It’s a Wonderful Life runs commercial free on Saturday. Sounds like a great Date Night kind of thing. Honey?

Ruby worked over Nattie’s arm as we returned to live action. Natalya hit a hard slam. 1-2-no. Nat wemt wild on her new mortal enemy. Ruby dropped Natalya and hit a modified Backsplash Senton, off the ropes. Could be…might be…Denied. Morgan and Logan were right there if they could get the chance to get involved. Rocket Launcher by Nat. Discus Clothesline by Nattie. Sharpshooter. Morgan pulled Ruby outside. Dropkick. Natalya reversed a Small Package to get the win.

Your Winner: Natalya Neidhart

Raw Score: 80

We looked back at the dissection of Braun Strowman, earlier tonight. Braun had no feeling in his hand or fingers. Braun now has a shattered elbow.

Dean Ambrose, still in the building, was heading to the ring. This is going to be GOOD.

I wamt to semd a special congratulations out to my friend, Jazzmine, and her hubby. She works at the Dialysis Center that I go to and just wenton maturity leave. They are expecting a little girl, before the end of the year.

Dean Ambrose came out and talked trash to the L.A. crowd. Dean knew everyone in his place would have done the same thing he did. Dean didn’t feel sorry for himself. Dean was still whining about the smell, phony L.A. garbage.

In the back, Seth Rollins ran towards the entrance. Dean got very nervous. SEth took down Dean and went to town. Suicide Dive by Seth. Wow! Refs tried to break it up but it went into the crowd. They came back and Seth pounded away. Superkick by Seth. Low Blow by Dean. Dirty Deeds! Dean hopped out of the ring as Seth tried to catch his breath. Dean rushed back and hit a 2nd Dirty Deeds.

Fade to Black

Janice: Happy Birthday

Stan, Katherine and Roy: Good Bye

Jean: I Love You, thanks for our three months together, so far.

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com