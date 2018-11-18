COMPLETE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS
Pre-Show/Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor))vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns (Epico Colón and Primo Colón))
THE WINNERS ARE: THE USOS (SMACKDOWN) beat the REVIVAL (RAW) … SMACKDOWN WINS
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, & Sasha Banks) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Mandy Rose — who replaces Charlotte Flair).
THE WINNERS ARE: TEAM RAW WITH NIA JAX PINNING ASUKA.
(Elimination order):
Naomi by Tamina … Tamina by Carmella … Mickie by Mandy … Carmella by Bayley … Mandy by Sasha … Bayley & Sonya both counted out … Sasha eliminated by Asuka (Nia pushed Sasha off the top rope) … Nia pins Asuka.
SETH ROLLINS VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA:
WINNER: ROLLINS WITH THE “CURB STOMP” AND PIN.
Non-Title Match: The AOP (WWE Raw Tag Team Champions with Drake Maverick) meet The Bar (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions with the Big Show)
WINNERS: THE AOP pinning Sheamus–RAW TEAM RACKS UP ANOTHER VICTORY.
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali
WINNER: Murphy successfully defended the title beating Ali.
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin and Lio Rush) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy)
Eliminations: Samoa Joe very quickly by McIntyre … (Strowman & Drew battle … Smackdown gangs up on Strowman who is put through the announcer table and elbowdropped from the top rope by McMahon) … (Finn & Drew battle) … Rey pins Finn … Shane pins Dolph after a “coast-to-coast” … Strowman beats Hardy … Strowman pins Rey … Braun pins Miz … Braun pins Shane. RAW WINS. (Corbin attacked Braun after the win).
RONDA ROUSEY VS. CHARLOTTE FLAIR:
WINNER: RONDA BY DQ WHEN CHARLOTTE BEAT HER SENSELESS WITH A KENDO STICK AFTER A GREAT COMPETITIVE MATCH. AS CHARLOTTE WENT TO USE A CHAIR A HANDFUL OF REFEREES CAME TO STOP HER AND SHE BEAT THEM! SHE PUT ROND’S HEAD INTO THE STEEL CHAIR AND THEN STOMPED ON IT! WWE OFFICIALS STORMED INTO THE RING. FANS CHANTED “THANK YOU CHARLOTTE!”
DANIEL BRYAN VS. BROCK LESNAR:
WINNER: BROCK LESNAR WINS WITH AN F5 AFTER AN AMAZING COMEBACK WHERE IT APPEARED BRYAN WAS GOING TO WIN.
