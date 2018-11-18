Pre-Show/Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor))vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns (Epico Colón and Primo Colón))

THE WINNERS ARE: THE USOS (SMACKDOWN) beat the REVIVAL (RAW) … SMACKDOWN WINS



Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, & Sasha Banks) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Mandy Rose — who replaces Charlotte Flair).

THE WINNERS ARE: TEAM RAW WITH NIA JAX PINNING ASUKA.

(Elimination order):

Naomi by Tamina … Tamina by Carmella … Mickie by Mandy … Carmella by Bayley … Mandy by Sasha … Bayley & Sonya both counted out … Sasha eliminated by Asuka (Nia pushed Sasha off the top rope) … Nia pins Asuka.

SETH ROLLINS VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA:

WINNER: ROLLINS WITH THE “CURB STOMP” AND PIN.