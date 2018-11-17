The ‘Brothers of Destruction’ Meet & Greet will take place at the Louis Spillman Auditorium, 1200 West Main Street, Waynesboro Virginia. Both UNDERTAKER & KANE will be in full Character for this rare appearance.Waynesboro, Virginia -

WWE Megastars ‘The Brothers of Destruction’ THE UNDERTAKER and KANE will be making a VERY RARE Meet & Greet Appearance in Waynesboro Virginia on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm to sign autographs and take photos with the public. The event, being hosted by Awesome Appearances, will raise money for 5-year-old Gracie Phillips who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. Help us fight for a cure!

A VERY LIMITED number of tickets are being Sold for this once in a lifetime appearance and will cost $250 per person. With the cost of the ticket, fans will receive a Professional Photo Op with UNDERTAKER & KANE together, an 11×17 Autographed ‘Brothers of Destruction’ Poster and a collector’s ‘Brothers of Destruction’ Meet & Greet event T-Shirt and Lanyard.

Tickets are Guaranteed to “SELL OUT” quickly. Tickets on sale NOW. Tickets are limited to 4 per person. To purchase Tickets for this once and a lifetime Meet & Greet, click on the following link: https://www.awesomeappearances.com/brothersofdestruction

Website: www.awesomeappearances.com