MATT RIDDLE wiped out KASSIUS OHNO in a match that lasted just few seconds in an unschduled match at the start of the main show … In an amazing 2-out-of-3 falls match (with lots of interference) SHAYNA BASZLER retained the NXT Women’s title against KAIRI SANE … A brutal battle saw ALEISTER BLACK beat JOHNNY GARGANO … NXT champion TOMMASO CIAMPIA beat VELVETEEN DREAM … THE UNDISPUTED ERA VS. RICOCHET, PETE DUNNE, & THE WAR RAIDERS. DUNNE & RICOCHET pinned COLE for the win.