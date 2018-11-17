NXT TAKEOVER — WARGAMES 2 — RESULTS

Posted November 17th, 2018 by Bill Apter

MATT RIDDLE wiped out KASSIUS OHNO in a match that lasted just  few seconds  in an unschduled match at the start of the main show …  In an amazing 2-out-of-3 falls match (with lots of interference)  SHAYNA BASZLER retained the NXT Women’s title against KAIRI SANE … A brutal battle saw ALEISTER BLACK beat JOHNNY GARGANO … NXT champion TOMMASO CIAMPIA beat VELVETEEN DREAM … THE UNDISPUTED ERA VS. RICOCHET, PETE DUNNE, & THE WAR RAIDERS.  DUNNE & RICOCHET pinned COLE for the win.

