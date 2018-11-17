he Predictor Predicts: WWE Survivor Series 2018

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy

Twitter: @DonThePredictor

Happy Thanksgiving week to the entire 1wrestling.com Universe! It’s that time of year again for one of my favorite annual traditions, when the WWE presents the Survivor Series, emanating from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Now, I’m not one for the “sibling rivalry” has turned into, and I do think the company has left money on the table by not properly building some of these matches. That being said, the show certainly won’t be lacking from an in-ring standpoint and my only hope that several of these aren’t “one and dones.” In particular, Bryan-Lesnar, Flair-Rousey and Rollins-Nakamura can be considered dream matches on paper. It’s just unfortunate that there’s really been no build to any of them. Now, some of that can be attributed to last minute injuries and booking decisions, but, I would hate to think that they would throw these together, never to be heard from again. I’m hoping that down the road, creative comes together and tells us a story that gets us back to these matches organically. But, that’s for another time. Let’s run down the card!

Main Event/Non-Title Match: Daniel Bryan (WWE Heavyweight Champion) meets Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion)

Topline Thoughts: There’s really not much to say about this match, since it just came together this past Tuesday night. It’s interesting, as Daniel Bryan has talked about this being a dream match of his. He’s getting his wish, but as a heel, which I’m not sure he had in mind. It also sounds like this heel turn was decided very recently, so I don’t think there’s been much discussion around how this will play out. In a normal scenario, you’d get a “David vs. Goliath” type of scenario. But, with both of them being heels, and Bryan newly turning, this will be interesting for sure. As I said in the opening, I truly hope that this isn’t a one-time thing, as there’s such a good story to be told here. So, I’m going with a fairly brief match, with a DQ win for Lesnar, due to interference from AJ Styles, to continue the feud with Bryan.

The Predictor Predicts: Brock Lesnar defeats Daniel Bryan via DQ

Non-Title Match: Charlotte Flair (substituting for Becky Lynch) meets Ronda Rousey (WWE Raw Women’s Champion)

Topline Thoughts: I, along with many other fans, was really looking forward to Rousey vs. Becky Lynch. Lynch is the best act in the company right now and arguably, was the major attraction for this show. I choose to believe that this is a blessing in disguise. If the Lynch push continues, we may be looking at her and Rousey headlining WrestleMania in April, which would be outstanding. In terms of this match, it will be fine for being thrown together at the last minute. Charlotte is a first-class performer and will give Rousey some needed in-ring experience. It will also continue to tell the story of Rousey’s dominance, as I fully expect her to go over here. I’m not worried about any collateral damage for Charlotte. Her body of work and legacy can sustain a clean loss here. She’ll still stay at the top of the Smackdown Women’s Title picture, possibly as a heel, if the creative team does things right.

The Predictor Predicts: Ronda Rousey defeats Charlotte Flair

Non-Title Match: Seth Rollins (WWE Intercontinental Champion) meets Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE United States Champion)

Topline Thoughts: This one disappoints me. On paper, it’s a great match and they had time to tell a decent story. They chose not to. The only thing we know going into this one is that Rollins is preoccupied with Dean Ambrose, which I think will play into the finish. Rollins will either be unfocused and get caught off guard, or Ambrose will actually cost Rollins the match. In either scenario, Nakamura goes over here and then, they really need to figure out what to do with him, as he’s really been spinning his wheels, with no major program to speak of.

The Predictor Predicts: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Seth Rollins

Non-Title Match: The AOP (WWE Raw Tag Team Champions) meet The Bar (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions)

Topline Thoughts: Again, this is another match that should deliver in the ring, but has nothing from a storyline standpoint. Tag teams just aren’t a priority, which is a shame, considering what the AOP meant to the NXT roster. I’m cautiously predicting an AOP victory, and hoping we don’t see them take the fall, due to some overbooked finish involving the Big Show. I’m not sure where either team goes from here, but I feel like the AOP has more of an upside, which I hope stays intact.

The Predictor Predicts: The AOP defeats the Bar

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin and Lio Rush) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy)

Topline Thoughts: As I said in the opening, there’s really nothing here aside from a silly “sibling rivalry”. The stories that will play out here will be the continuing programs among each of the teams. I will say that I am keeping my eye on Drew McIntyre, as I see him as a main event player in the future if the creative team can continue to build him and put him in engaging programs. I’ll also be watching Samoa Joe. He’s been defined down since his feud with AJ Styles has ended, but it looked like he was beginning a confrontation with Daniel Bryan. Do we start to see the beginnings of a babyface push for Joe here? In terms of the outcome, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Raw team wins here, given the stipulation of Strowman needing a team win to get a title shot, in addition to a match with Baron Corbin.

The Predictor Predicts: Team Raw defeats Team Smackdown

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and TBD)

Topline Thoughts: Again, not much substance here, but I guess this match has two main draws. First, will Nia Jax injure anyone else? And second, might we finally get the Sasha Banks heel turn that will breathe some life into the Raw women’s division? The way things are set up now, there are the title feuds, while all of the other women are left to flounder and trade wins in meaningless matches. Sasha plays a heel so well, that turning her would be a great way to try to give us something compelling outside of the title picture, as well as a future opponent for Rousey.

The Predictor Predicts: Team Smackdown defeats Team Raw

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali

Topline Thoughts: I may be in the minority, but I have enjoyed 205 Live and the story they are telling with Ali. He’s a natural babyface and the audience has been taken through his journey as he’s tried to get back to the top after failing in his first attempt at WrestleMania, and then getting sidetracked with injuries. I don’t think it’s his time yet, but I think both can put a good product together with this match. And Murphy has bounced back nicely after floundering on the NXT undercard

The Predictor Predicts: Buddy Murphy retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Pre-Show/Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor))vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns (Epico Colón and Primo Colón))

Topline Thoughts: Flip a coin here folks, because it’s a toss-up. I find it interesting that they spent two segments on Raw deciding the team captains, only to put the match on the pre-show. Positively no substance here, but expect solid in-ring action and your fair share of high spots to get the crowd ready for the main card.

The Predictor Predicts: Team Smackdown defeats Team Raw