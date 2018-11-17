Don’t miss this weeks exciting podcast as Steven and Addison give their predictions for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. They also cover topics in the Cranium Correspondence portion of the show such as:

–The backlash on Nia Jax for the injury to Becky Lynch

–Daniel Bryan’s heel turn

–NXT Takeover Wargames

–WrestleMania ticket sales

–NWA and their YouTube series 10lbs of Gold

–Their experience helping at a Universal Championship Wrestling Show

……and

–WOW Women of Wrestling’s upcoming AXS TV debut