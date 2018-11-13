The Raw Score

A recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“If you want to be a writer, keep writing. And read all you can. Read Everything”–Stan Lee

I want to start by thanking all the men and women who have served our country. Several generations of my family have been out there, including my nephew-in-law, Lane. I am so proud of you, young man.

I also want to send my sympathies out to the family of Stan Lee. He hlas been a hero of mine since I was a very young child. I never had the honor of meeting him but my respect for him is beyond words. God Bless You, Stan. The world of entertainment will never be the same without you.

Survivor Serie is this Sunday. Most of Raw’s major players were scheduled to make appearances. Plus, it’s never too late to add a match or two.

The show opened with a very touching tribute to our veterans.

Never Forget.

The crowd appreciated the video package and started a lout “U.S.A.” chant. We are in Kansas City .

Tag Team Batle Royal to determine the captains of the Raw Team

The Finish:

Braun Strowman strolled out and started taking out people. The Ascension and Lucha House Party were demolished. The Glorious Ones and B Team tried to attack. Rhyno and Heath Slater also jumped on Braun, only to get annihilated. Braun ran over The Revival and then grabbed a chair. Everyone bailed out of the ring.

Braun demanded a microphone. He sat a chair down, mid-ring. Braun said tonight’s show was brought to us by “The Monster Among Men”. Braun was done chasing Baron Corbin. Braun hijacked the show and wasn’t going ianywhere until Baron came out.

Instead of Baron Corbin, Braun got Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie understood Braun’s feelings but she would not allow him to hold the show hostage. She asked him to channel his anger and unleash it on Smackdown, Sunday. Braun barked at Stephanie that he didn’t give a damn about Shane or Raw. Stephanie put him in his place by saying he would fall in line. Braun wanted to kick Baron’s behind. Stephanie had a business proposition for Braun. She told Braun that if he joined Team Raw, he would get anything he wanted. He only needed two things: a shot at the Universal title and a chance to deliver an *ss beating on Baron Corbin. “Done”.

Ronda Rousey came out to confront Stephanie. Ronda snatched the microphone out of Stephanie’s hand and said she was going to rip Becky’s arm off. Ronda started to go after Stephanie but Baron Corbin came out and told everyone to calm down. He said he was there to motivate the talent. Baron said it was a “Must Win” for Raw. Baron put his hand on Ronda, who flipped him over. Heck Yeah! Baron turned back around and got face to face with Braun. Stephanie kept them apart. Stephanie told Baron to shut up and go to the back. Braun said he was going to do evil things to Corbin, after Survivor Series.

The Savage Sisters (Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka) walked backstage. Tamina was on deck for a brutal match.

Tamina Snuka vs Ember Moon

The Highlights:

Oh, by the way, there was no winner in the opening contest. Waiting to see if it was restarted, later.

Nia distracted Ember. Tamina attacked. Ember punched and kicked away. Step Up Enziguri by Moon. 2 count. Alexa Bliss watched the match, from the back. Moon hit a Face Driver after coming off the ropes. Baseball Slide on the apron by Moon. Nia and Moon had a staredown. Tamina nailed a vicious Clothesline to send us to break.

I have seen the Hershey’s ringing bells commercial. I know now that it is the Holiday Season. Mega Smile. Putting up my tree, this week-end, with the help of my 4-year old great nephew (Casey) and his 3-year old girl cousin (Kensley). I will post pictures on Facebook under my “Jesse Shannon” account.

Tamina had a vnasty Rear Chin Lock set in deep. Knee Drop by Tamina pulled a two. Moon smacked the ribs and kicked away. Hockey Fight. Moon flipped out of a Back Drop Suplex and hit a nice Dropkick. !followed up with kicks and punches. Suicide Dive to Nia, who only backed up a couple steps. Crosshody to Tamina. Superkick to Ember. Superfly Splash !

Your Winner: Tamina Snuka

Raw Score: 80 out of a possible 100

After the match, the Savage Sisters mauled Ember Moon.

As we know, Ember Moon is from Texas. We lost a very special member of our wrestling family that wrestled almost exclusively in Texas. Jose Lothario (who helped train Shawn Michaels and others) left us, last Thursday. I had the great honor to meet Jose on several occasions. He was a true professional and one Hell of a nice guy. Rest well, mi amigo.

Michael Cole sent it to a flashback package of the whole Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose situation. Seth dropped the tag belts to the AoP, last Monday night. It was a 2-on-1 Handicap Massacre. Dean showed up, post matchh, to attack Seth Rollins. Seth wants answers but Dean isn’t going there, just yet.

Corey Graves invited Seth to join him in the ring to discuss this painful (in multiple ways) feud. Seth will face Shinsuke Nakamura on Sunday.

NXT Takerover: War Games will air on Saturday. I have the laptop ready.

Corey wanted to discuss Survivor Series. Seth wasn’t worried about Nakamura. He wanted answers from Dean Ambrose. Seth knew Dean was a smart man but he didn’t have the testicular fortitude to face him.

Dean came on the Tron and threatened to come out there to kick butt. He decided the fans, Seth and anyone else involved didn’t deserve answers. Dean was happy that Seth didn’t have all the answers. Dean wasn’t sure if he regretted his actions. Nope. Dean suggested that The Shield made him weak. Dean was ready to be reborn. Dean soaked his Shield vest in gasoline and pitched it into a burning 55 Gallon drum.

That set off The Architect. Seth stomped towards the back. Renee Young said it was tough for her to deal with this.

Sweet! Just got a message that Extreme Midget Wrestling is come to my hometown of Waxahachie, TX in January. I am oh so there.

Raw looked back at Drew McIntyre’s vicious beat down of Kurt Angle. Drew beat Kurt with his own AngleLock (Ankle Lock) submission.

kurt’s music started to play but it was cut off by the themes for Drew and Dolph Ziggler. Drew had the stick and reminded everyone that he had promised to take over Raw, when he came back. Drew took credit for destroying The Shield and breaking Kurt’s ankle. Drew said he saw fear in Kurt’s eyes and watched the former Olympian in tears. Drew was disgusted by the crying. Drew claimed Raw as his show, now. Drew would not allow nostalgia matches or stars.

Finn Balor came out to deal with the Scottish Sycopath. Drew knew Finn had a lot of guts to come out there. Finn could not listen to Drew brag about what he did to Kurt. Drew said he put the brakes on when it came to what he did to Kurt. Drew was sick to his stomach at Finn’s niceness. Finn was ready to fight Drew, right here…right now. Dolph laughed and shook his head “No”. Drew decided to accept the match…with Dolph Ziggler stepping hin for him. Dolph loved the idea. Drew said if Finn were to win, Drew just might lower himself to Finn’s level. Drew nailed the vicious Head Butt. Break time.

Finn Balor vs Dolph Ziggler

Highlights:

Dolph jumped Finn, just as the bell rang. The Glasgow Kiss (Head Butt) had Balor stunned. Rear Chin Lock by Ziggler. Jumping Elbow Drop by Dolph. Dolph went back to the Side HEadlock. Wicked Dropkick by Finn to pull a two. Straight punch by Dolph. Modified Camel Clutch by Dolph led to another Rear Chin Lock.

Finn tried to fight back but Dolph attacked the knee. Finn rolled through a Sunset Flip to nail a Basement Dropkick. Corner Splash by Dolph. Step Up Enziguri by Finn. Ziggler blasted Finn, who was on the top turnbuckle. Ahh, more food commercialsl.

Finn was down and stunned. Rolling Neckbreaker by Dolph. Ziggler didn’t follow up. Kicks from each man. Knife Edte on Dolph. Finn blocked the Superkick and hit the Balor Blaster (modified Pele). Finn unloaded with wild shots. Float Over but Balor ate a Back Elbow. Finn took down Dolph and did the Double Stomp. Sling Blade! Jumping Knee Strike and Flying DDT by Dolph to get a near fall. Famouser by Dolph but he just couldn’t ice the cake. Finn took out Drew and DOlph with a Suicide Dive. Dolph avoided the Coup De Grace. Roll Up by Dolph was reversed and Finn took the duke.

Your Winner: Finn Balor

Raw Score: 85

Stephanie placed Finn on the men’s team for Survivor Series. Drew McIntyre came in to go after Finn. Stephanie stopped him cold. She wanted the Raw team to focus on Shane, her brother. Stephanie said they could tear each other apart…after they win the Survivor Series match.

Cole sent it back to last week’s Smackdown. Becky Lynch talked serious trash towards the Baddest B*tch on the Planet, Ronda. Ronda was interviewed. She smiled at the threat by Becky. Ronda said she was the Mistress of the Arm Bar. Ronda said she was NOT Charlotte Flair. Ronda said she earned every single fan that she has.

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka came up to talke with Ronda. They wished her luck.

The Riott Squad came out. I really like the blonde/piink haired girl. Ruby is hot, as well. This was about to get big time ugly.

We saw how Ruby destroyed Jim Neidhart’s sunglasses, last week. She enjoyed every second of humiliation she dished out to Natalya Neidhart. Ruby said she wanted Nattie to feel real emotion. She got what she wanted. Ruby crossed the line when she said Jim was embarrassed by his daughter.

Welcome to Hell. Nattie jumped Ruby from behind. Nattied tried to take out Morgan and Logan. The numbers game caught up with Nattie. Hart Attack! Seriously? I noticed they mentioned that Jim Neidhart was due to go into the Hall of Fame. That was NOT an oficial announcement.

Ruby Riott vs Natalya

Your Winner: No Match

Raw Score: N/A

The announcers ran down the updated card for Survivor Series. Survivor Series has a very special place in my heart. The very last thing my beloved wife, Linda, gave me. She ordered it a few days before she died on November 22, 2008. Yes, she’s been gone 10 years.

Tag Team Battle Royal

Highlights:

It all broke down into chaos. Lucha House Paty had 3 members of their team. Heath Slater and Rhyno were first to go. The Revival went after the Luchas. Kalisto was almost elimated. Cool Double Team by the Luchas. The Revival . The Ascension got rid of the Luchas. B Team were next to go. WIld Double Team by the Glorious Ones. Roode and Gable worked together to send The Ascension packing. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are now the Captains of Teams Raw.

Your Winners: The Glorious Ones, Gable and Roode

Raw Score: 75

Paul Heyman brought out Brock Lesnar. Paul congratuated Braun Strowman for proving he was “almost” unbeatable. dPaul then brought up the beating that A.J. Styles will endure (that’s a spoiler). Paul was amused with the chants for Styles. Paul brought up Hotel California and told the younger viewers to “Google That, B*tch”. Too darn funny. Paul knew Brock was itching to F5 Styles. Paul was certain that Brock wanted to demolish Styles. “That’s not just a prediction…”

Jindar Mahal came out with the Singh Brothers. No the wisest of moves. Mahal warned Brock and Paul not to underestimate Styles. Mahal was set to face Brock, last year, until Styles took the WWE Championship from him. Mahal wanted to share his mantra with Brock. Mahal and the Singhs stepped between the ropes. Jindar had Brock breathe and chant. Brock got sick of the chanting, grinned and exploded on everyone in sight. Germans left , right and center. Samir tried to kick free but got planted like winter wheat. Brock pitched the other Singh Brother to the outside. Brock then went and got Jindar. F5…on the floor! I am not, in any way, a Lesnar fan but that was impressive.

In the back, Alexa Bliss chatted with Stephanie McMahon. Alexa would choose the rest of the women’s Survivor Series team, a little later on.

Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) vs Elias

WInner takes the final spot on Team Raw

The Finish:

Lio spent way too much time running off at the mouth. Bobby flexed, including showing off his butt to the crowd. Oh, heck, spin on.

Elias came out and took major shots at Bobby and Lio. I love how he joked about Lio’s age. Elias said Lashley and Rush were boring clowns. Bobby invited Elias to come to the ring and talk crap to his face. Elias knew “Bobby Lashley Sucks”. I love Elias’ guitar work. As an old bass player and boyfriend to a sax player, I can appreciate good music.

The match went back and forth. Rush got involved, moe than once. Elias and Bobby traded punches and kicks. Mule Kick and Steam Roller by Elias. Elias cllubbed awayon Lashley and then took out “Catfish” Lio. Roll Up for a two. Bobby was flipped to the floor. Running Knee Strike by Elias. Bobby was whipped into the ring post. Bobby sent Elias into the steel steps. As Elias started to get back in the ring, Lio grabbed the ankle. Elias couldn’t beat the 10 count.

Your Winner (by Count Out): Elias

Raw Score: 65

Elias took out both Lashley and Rush,

So, Bobby Lashley joins Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor as Team Raw.

Alexa makes her final choices, next, for the women’s team.

Titus International visited a local VA hospital.

Alexa Bliss strutted out to the ring. She had Mickie James, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka with her. Bliss said the women had something to prove. Bliss demanded success for her team. Natalya was sent home, earlier. The other members of her team were Nia, Tamina, Mickie and one more person. Who would that be? Alexa said she needed someone who would turn on everyone, including best friends…

Sasha Banks vs Bayley

Team Ladies of Raw Qualifying Match

The Finish:

Bayley hit a Savage Elbow but Sasha got the knees up. BankStatement. Nia, Tamina and Mickie attacked both women.

Your Winner: No Countest

Raw Score: 50

Bliss said the true 5th member of her team will be…Ruby Riott.

In the locker room, Becky Lynch attacked Ronda Rousey and put her in the Arm Bar. The officials broke things up. In the ring, the Team Raw members were Pearl Harbored by Team Smackdown. Becky provided a distraction. All Hell broke loose. My prediction: Team Raw dominates. Tonight, not so much. At least until Ronda Rousey showed up. She was a one woman army, even with a hurt arm. Becky attacked Ronda with a chair. Asuka took out Ruby. Nia was sent into the ring post. Charlotte with a Spear to Nia. The fans urged Becky to crack Ronda, again, with the chair. Team Smackdown then exited the arena. Becky likely has a broken nose, going by all the blood on her face. Ronda was fuming as the blue shirted group exited.

In the office, Stephanie was having a meltdown. Baron Corbin got b*tched out by Stephanie. Stephanie wanted this situation fixed before Sunday.

Jose and Stan: So long, farewell and Amen

Jean: I Love You

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com