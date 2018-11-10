

WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal gave tremendous insight to his career and the current state of wrestling. During this interview Animal discusses topics such as:

–His new agreement with a very popular Independent Wrestling Company

–Where the idea came from for their historic entrance music

–What’s the meaning behind the spider on this face paint

–How they became known as The Legion of Doom

–His opinion on the state of tag team wrestling

–Those brutal scaffold matches

–Managers in Professional Wrestling

–Hawk’s very entertaining promos

–Where he enjoyed wrestling the most

–The Cranium Shot portion of the interview

…and much more!