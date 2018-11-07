Jose Lothario, the famed trainer of Shawn Michaels, has passed away at the age of 83 years old. Lothario was a top star in Texas for many years and also appeared in several NWA territories during his run as a top box office attraction.

In the 1980′s Lothario took Shawn Michaels under his wing and trained him. Lothario then made appearances in WWE as Michaels’ manager for several events in the late 90s.

Lothario was 83 years old when he passed away on Tuesday.