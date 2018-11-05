Triple H will have surgery Tuesday to repair a torn pectoral muscle. He suffered the injury in Saudi Arabia during the main event of Crown Jewel. The injury is believed to have happened early in the match, but Triple H continued through the until the match finished with a win for his team Shawn Michaels and himself over Undertaker and Kane.

Typical recovery from this type of surgery can take several months.

