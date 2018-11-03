Listen to this very inspiring and entertaining interview with the young and talented Priscilla Kelly! In this interview, she talks about topics such as:

–Her inspiration to become a Professional Wrestler

–Her experience in the 2018 Mae Young Classic

–Some of her greatest opponents in the ring

–Wrestling in Japan

–The idea of becoming the female version of The Undertaker

–The current state of women’s wrestling and how it should be viewed by wrestling fans.

–Her inspiration for her thought provoking, mysterious, and dark promos.

–Wrestling for Universal Championship Wrestling

–Her reactions to the “Cranium Shot” portion of the interview

…and much more!

CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE INERVIEW