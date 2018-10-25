After weeks of changing stories on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia

has admitted that his death was premediated.

The admission, by Saudi prosecutors and reported on state run media, came after Turkish officials provided provided the evidence that a Saudi-Turk task force had compiled.

There is still no word on where his body is, and Saudi Arabia is under increasing pressure to reveal more of what they know about what happened to the body after the murder.

Meanwhile, WWE announced today in their earnings release issued today. The release included a WWE statement regarding Saudi Arabia: “Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh,” WWE said in a statement. “Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event.”