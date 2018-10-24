WWE Smackdown Live Recap

From: Newark, New Jersey

Venue: The Prudential Center

Air Date: October 23rd, 2018

This is the last episode before the Evolution Pay Per View this Sunday. The Crown Jewel build continues tonight on Smackdown Live.

The New Day come to the ring to open the show as we are welcomed in by the announce team of Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We are shown footage from last week’s Big Show attack on Kofi Kingston costing New Day the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships. We are reminded that The Bar will defend the straps against New Day at Crown Jewel.

New Day cut a promo on Big Show with Big E saying he has flipped more times than a stack of pancakes. Big E calls out the Bar and Big Show for a one-on-one match. The Bar and Big Show make their entrance.

Match 1: Kofi Kingston (with Big E and Xavier Woods) vs. Big Show (with Cesaro and Sheamus)

After The Bar made it seem as tho first Cesaro then Sheamus was going to wrestle the match, it was Big Show who finally stepped up. Show dominated the bout choke slamming Kingston three times. He picked him up for a fourth when Big E and Woods jumped in to stop the beat down.

Winner: The Big Show

Big E and Woods may have saved Kingston from getting a serious beat down but not themselves. Sheamus and Cesaro also hit the ring to help Show take out the New Day. WWE Champion, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will try again this week team up and take out the Usos. That match is slated for after the first commercial time out.

We return to Smackdown Live and the segment starts with a Monday Night Raw recap of Roman Reigns’ announcement that his leukemia has returned and he will be taking time off to fight the disease. He gave up the Universal Championship making the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match at Crown Jewel, a one-on-one tilt for the belt.

The Usos are already in the ring when Styles makes his entrance. During AJ’s walk to the ring, they show the footage from last week of Bryan nailing AJ with a forearm shot leading to their defeat. Bryan makes his entrance.

Match 2: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs The Usos (Jimmy and Jey)

Early on in the match Styles and Bryan send the Usos to the floor then dive on them sending the show to its next break. During the break, Styles is in control. He tags Bryan who quickly gets caught in the Usos’ corner and worked over. When we return from break Bryan is still getting worked over. Bryan tries to fight back by hitting a cross body press but Uso had the same plan so they collided in mid-air allowing both superstars to make tags.

Styles comes in and locks in the calf crusher but its broken up. Bryan comes in to help his partner. Styles sets Jey Uso for the Pele kick but Uso ducks and AJ nails Bryan. The miscue and distraction allowed Styles and be pinned after the top-rope splash.

Winner: The Usos

The focus shifts to the women as a video package is shown highlighting the Raw Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey defending her title against Nikki Bella in a match this Sunday at Evolution. We are also told there is footage of an altercation that took place at the Performance Center between Charlotte Flair and Smackdown Live Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. We will see that footage after the break.

The WWE Susan G. Komen package airs.

We return to find AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan walking backstage when they are approached and asked about their latest miscue. Styles is asked if it was a mistake and Styles agrees it was a mistake. Bryan seems to give the impression he is not so sure.

Footage is shown of Charlotte Flair speaking to the NXT women’s roster at the Performance Center. She starts taking questions when Smackdown Live Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch interrupts and asks who invited Charlotte when they should be hearing from the champ.

A brawl breaks out between Flair and Lynch leaving the NXT roster to separate them. Flair then cuts an interview for Smackdown Live and calls out Lynch for disrespecting the whole foundation the current women’s movement is built on/ She tells Lynch she is gone because there is no line she will not cross.

Rusev and Lana make their entrance as the show goes to break. We return as Aiden English makes his entrance for the next match.

Match 3: Rusev (with Lana) vs. Aiden English

The match begins with English bailing to the floor and Rusev chasing him around the ring. English catches Rusev coming back through the ropes. English nails Rusev with a neck breaker then taunts Lana in the corner. When he turned back around, Rusev nailed him with a Matcka Kick and taps him out with the Accolade.

Winner: Rusev

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy is teased for later in the show as it heads to another commercial time out.

We return from commercial with this week’s installment of Miz TV. Miz puts over his guest as one of the best ever and a future hall of famer. He then brings out Rey Mysterio. Miz wants to know why Mysterio has returned. But, before he can answer, Miz cuts him off saying he already knows why. Miz says its because he wants to prove that the little man can still do it. Miz says he is sorry to disappoint him but he is going to go through the roster and defeat whichever Raw Superstar is on the other side.

Mysterio shoots back that he’s only disappointed he is not on Truth TV. Mysterio doesn’t want to be on a talk show anyway he wants to compete. He challenges the Miz to a match. The Miz tries to catch him off guard but Mysterio is ready, nailing an enziguri and setting the Miz for the 619. Miz avoids the move but escaping to the floor as the show goes to break.

When we come back, we find that Smackdown Live General Manager, Paige has made the match official and both men are in the ring.

Match 4: The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

Mysterio does an off-the-apron splash nailing Miz on the floor. He gets him back in the ring and tries to end it with a top-rope cross body but Miz kicks out at two. Mysterio misses a corner splash allowing Miz to take control of the action. Mysterio tries to come back by hitting a 619 but Miz blocks it and counters into a DDT for a two-count as the show goes to break. During the break, Miz maintains control as the action shifts to outside the ring.

We return from break to see Miz catching Mysterio with the “It” kicks. He attempts a top-rope Skull Crushing Finale but Mysterio is able to block it and flip him to the mat. Mysterio tries to get back in the match by picking up the pace but Miz slows him down with a reverse neck breaker. Miz tries again for the Skull Crushing Finale but Mysterio blocks it and nails Miz with the 619 and the over-the-top- rope splash for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Hardy versus Orton is once again hyped for later in the show as Naomi makes her entrance for the next match. Asuka is out next. They are presumably in a tag match facing Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose as Rose and Deville make their entrance next.

Before, the match can get under way, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of the Iconics make their way out and attempt to cut a promo on Newark then Evolution. Lana then makes her entrance followed by Carmella who wants to give the people a dance break. Showing up out of nowhere, Zelina Vega throws Carmella in the ring.

All the ladies quickly enter and an impromptu battle royal breaks out. Most everyone is knocked out to the floor quickly, leaving Vega in the ring with a dazed Lana. After a Bronco Buster takes out Lana, Vega starts to celebrate. She is rudely interrupted however when Asuka comes back and knocks her out with a roundhouse kick to the head.

The announce team breaks down the full card for the Evolution Pay Per View. Orton versus Hardy is hyped for next as the show goes to break.

We return as Smackdown Live Commissioner, Shane McMahon makes his entrance. He cuts a promo and hypes the Evolution pay-per view and the Crown Jewel World Cup Tournament. A CM Punk chant breaks out and Shane actually acknowledges it by saying, “ I don’t think he’s in the tournament.” He puts over the Smackdown Live roster in the tournament and says he believes Smackdown Live should win. He then asked the crowd if they were ready for the main event. Hardy and Orton make their entrances as the show goes to break.

Match 5: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Hardy took control at the opening bell but quickly missed a corner splash giving control to Orton. Orton sends Hardy to the outside and slams his head into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Orton stomps Hardy and goes for a pin but Hardy kicks out at two. Orton ties Hardy up in the Tree of Woe and yanks on Hardy’s earlobe to the referee’s five count. Orton drops Hardy on the announce table before going for another pin. Hardy, again, kicks out a two.

Orton attempts to go after Hardy’s ear again but Jeff fights back. Hardy misses a Twist of Fate but nails a Whisper in the Wind. He connects on a second Twist of Fate and goes to the top rope for a Senton Bomb but Orton rolls to the floor to avoid the move. Hardy tries a Senton off the apron but Orton rolled out of the way of that too. Hardy crashed to the floor.

Orton rolls Hardy back in the ring and goes into Viper mode looking for the RKO. Hardy counters into a backslide for a two-count. Hardy tries for another Twist of Fate but Orton counters it into a RKO for the win.

Winner Randy Orton

Orton celebrates to close the show this week.