Roman Reigns announced tonight on RAW that he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008 and that the disease has returned. In emotional comments he said he would be giving up the Universal Championship while he fights the disease again.

WWE issued the following statement:

STAMFORD, Conn., October 22, 2018 – Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.

Everyone at 1Wrestling sends best wishes to Roman Reigns and we will be cheering him on as he takes on leukemia and we hope to see him back in the ring again one day soon.