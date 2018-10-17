JOHN OSTING REPORTING …

Smackdown Live 1000 Recap

From: Washington D. C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Air Date: October 16th, 2018

Tonight on the historic 1000th episode of Smackdown Live, Evolution, Edge, Rey Mysterio and the Undertaker all return. In addition, a Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship match and the final two slots of the World Cup Tournament are filled.

Smackdown Live opens tonight with a highlight history package of some of the best moments for the blue brand.

The live portion of the show kicked off with another episode of Truth TV. Truth thanks the live crowd for all the history making moments that happened on Truth TV before bringing out Raw Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon as his guest. McMahon settles in but before Truth can ask a question, they are interrupted by the music of Smackdown Live Commissioner, Shane McMahon.

Shane and Stephanie start fighting over which one presides over WWE’s “A” show when they are interrupted by Chairman of the Board, Mr. McMahon who tells his children that no came to see them fight. They came to be entertained. He thought for a second about how to entertain the Universe then called for a Truth TV dance break. Truth, Carmella and Mr. McMahon all dance.

Tom Phillips, Cory Graves, and Byron Saxton run down the rest of the big moments planned for tonight. Rey Mysterio will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup Tournament qualifying match. Also, The Cutting Edge returns as Edge will welcome his guests Smackdown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Evolution makes its return to Smackdown Live tonight.

WWE Champion, AJ Styles makes his entrance followed by his tag team partner tonight, Daniel Bryan. The show breaks for commercial.

We return to some historic still photos from Smackdown Live’s 1000 episodes before Jimmy and Jay Uso make their entrance.

Match 1: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The match begins with Styles and Bryan working well together and controlling most of the early action leading into the commercial break. During the break, WWE uses picture-in-picture to show us the action in the ring. Styles gets caught and worked over for the entirety of the commercial time out.

Styles is able to create some space with the Pele kick and tags in Bryan. Bryan comes in and hits Jimmy Uso with a missile dropkick and the Yes kicks. Bryan goes for a pin but Jey makes the save. Jey is able to duck Bryan’s forearm and he takes out Styles instead. This allows the Usos to catch Bryan with a double-team super kick and pin him.

Winner: The Usos

After the match, Styles and Bryan bicker back and forth.

We see more still photos from Smackdown Live’s past. We go backstage and see Paige talking to Vickie Guerrero before they are joined by Teddy Long and John Laurinaitis. Evolution will be in the ring after the next commercial break.

We come back as the the Susan G Komen spot plays. Evolution’s entrance theme plays and all four members, Triple H, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Batista all come to the stage and pose for a second before walking to the ring.

Triple H takes the mic first and tells everyone what an accomplishment 1000 shows is. Flair “Wooed” and says he prefers 10,000. Randy Orton threw some shade at the other members by pointing out he is the only full-time wrestler left in the group.

When Batista took the mic he said he would ignore what Orton said. Batista said there were four reasons he decided to come back tonight. He said he wanted to be on the 1,000th show, he is from Washington D. C., he came back for the fans, and finally he came for the three guys in the ring He went down to each of them and told everyone how great each person in Evolution. He threw a little shade at Triple H saying that Hunter has done everything there is to do in this business except beat him. Triple H looked a little ticked off but they hugged it out anyway.

The announce team hypes the return of the Undertaker later in the show.

A graphic of the Rock’s tweet was shown congratulating Smackdown Live on 1000 episodes. Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle joins the team on commentary for the next match as Rusev battles Miz for a spot in the Best in the World tournament.

Match 2: Rusev (with Lana) vs. The Miz in a World Cup Qualifying Match.

The match was joined in progress with Rusev chasing Miz until Aiden English shows up to distract Rusev allowing Miz to roll up Rusev for the victory.

Winner: The Miz

After the match, English gloated about costing Rusev the match until he got low-blowed by Lana allowing Rusev to catch him outside the ring and throw him around ringside in disgust.

The Cutting Edge is next after the break.

We return to Edge’s entrance. Edge tells the people that he had to be here for Smackdown Live’s 1000th show because so many classic of his career took place on the show. He then says that he will try to Smackdown’s moral compass. He brings out Smackdown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch.

He tells Lynch he has been watching the show lately and sees many similarities between himself and Lynch. He said he used to be just like her, he would do whatever it takes to win. He tried to Lynch that if she continues down her current path, when its its over, she will be sitting in a room surrounded by all her accomplishments. The problem is she will be sitting there alone and she wont like herself.

Lynch said Edge was right, she doesn’t like herself, she loves herself. Then, she tells Edge to get out of her ring. This brings out Charlotte Flair who trash talks Lynch while she walks up the aisle. When she hits the ring, she attacks Lynch and the two women have to be pulled apart.

Rey Mysterio is shown walking backstage when he runs into Jeff Hardy as the show heads to a commercial break.

We come back to New Day’s entrance as they get set to defend the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships against The Bar. WWE legends, Jerry Lawler and Booker T take over New Day’s announce table to call this championship match.

Match 3: Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) with Kofi Kingston defend against The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro)

Sheamus starts off the match against Woods. Woods is able to use his speed to stay away from Sheamus until Cesaro catches him on the aprom with a forearm to the back of the head. The show takes a commercial time out but brings back the picture-in-picture for the match.

During Sheamus and Cesaro continued to work over Woods. Woods is able to avoid Sheamus and make the tag to Big E. Big E hits a wicked spear to Sheamus knocking him off the apron. Woods follows up with a Shining Wizard for a two-count. Big E hits the Big Ending on Sheamus but Cesaro makes the save. Cesaro hits Big E with the neutralizer but Woods makes the save. The show heads to a commercial time out.

We return to see Woods try a suicide dive on The Bar but gets caught. The Bar clear out Lawler and Booker T and try to put Woods through the announce table. All of a sudden, they stop in their tracks when the Big Show storms down to the ring. Show grabs Kingston and choke slams him through the table. Big E was distracted by what was happening outside the ring and turned right into a Brough Kick from Sheamus. He covers Big E for the win.

Winner: New Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions, The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro)

The announce team throws it to a very special video message from John Cena.

Rey Mysterio makes his entrance as the show goes to break

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his entrance.

Match 4: Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifying match for the World Cup Tournament.

Nakamura takes control early with knee strikes. Mysterio ducks a knee and goes for the 619 but Nakamura avoids it and goes out to the floor. Mysterio lands a splash from the apron sliding under the bottom rope. Nakamura hangs Mysterio in the corner as the show goes to break.

We return and find Mysterio in control. He leaps to the top rope but gets kicked in the head. Nakamura climbs the ropes to try a top-rope move on Mysterio but Rey blocks it and turns it into a tilt-a-whirl hurricanrana. Mysterio goes for a top-rope splash but Nakamura got his knee up.

Nakamura tries to end it with the Kinshasa but Mysterio countered the move into a roll up for a two count. Nakamura tries again but this time, Mysterio avoids the move and nails Nakamura with a 619 and a top-rope splash for the win and the final spot for the World Cup Tournament.

Mysterio’s celebration was cut short when the Undertaker’s music hits. Taker walks to the ring and says he has three words for D-X, “Rest in Peace!!” Undertaker leaves the ring and walks to the stage. He raises his fist in the air to close the 10000th episode of Smackdown Live.