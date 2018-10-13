Arolucha has hired former Impact Wrestling executive Eric Sherman according to a report at PWInsider.com.

Sherman and Arolucha partner Ron Harris were in Los Angeles last week meeting with multiple networks. While in Los Angeles, Harris and Sherman also attended the WOW television tapings and hung out with Chavo Guerrero Jr, Rob Van Dam, and others.

The network meetings were to discuss finding a home for the Arolucha television program. Footage taped earlier this year in Nashville was shown to the networks and response was positive.