Known worldwide for slamming opponents and winning Championship belts with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Impact Wrestling (TNA) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), MVP is a social media powerhouse with over half a million followers.

Life’s best success however comes only after great disappointment.

At the tender age of 16, he pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery and Kidnapping following a violent hold-up of a Cruise Ship Casino in Florida. Tried as an adult, the future body-slammer was sentenced to EIGHTEEN and a half years … in the slammer.

Now for the first time ever, MVP will be heading to London with a truly captivating one-man show.

He’ll reveal just how he overcame street gangs, gun violence, racial prejudice and a decade in Prison to not only become one of Wrestling’s global superstars but a successful rap artist, podcaster and an advocate for Prisoner education.